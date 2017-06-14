Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. Juni 2017 um 15:04 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.06 - 11.06.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 05.06.2017 bis 12.06.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
27.291
|
23.524
|
3.767
|
953.950
|
953.950
|
PS4
|
19.141
|
21.346
|
-2.205
|
725.912
|
4.826.575
|
3DS
|
15.111
|
16.495
|
-1.384
|
640.701
|
22.801.442
|
VITA
|
4.063
|
4.454
|
-391
|
199.357
|
5.642.354
|
PS3
|
392
|
714
|
-322
|
17.518
|
10.467.297
|
XONE
|
255
|
167
|
88
|
3.905
|
78.736
|
Wii U
|
166
|
221
|
-55
|
13.061
|
3.326.269
Software
01./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
02./01. [PS4] Tekken 7
03./05. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
04./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
05./02. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection
06./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
07./09. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
08./00. [PSV] Shiro to Kuro no Alice #
09./12. [PS4] NieR: Automata
10./15. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
11./13. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
12./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
13./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
14./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
15./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
16./22. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
17./04. [PSV] Sukitomo. Tsukiuta. 12 Memories
18./20. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
19./19. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20./18. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax