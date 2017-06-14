Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Mittwoch, 14. Juni 2017 um 15:04

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.06 - 11.06.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 05.06.2017 bis 12.06.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

27.291

23.524

3.767

953.950

953.950

PS4

19.141

21.346

-2.205

725.912

4.826.575

3DS

15.111

16.495

-1.384

640.701

22.801.442

VITA

4.063

4.454

-391

199.357

5.642.354

PS3

392

714

-322

17.518

10.467.297

XONE

255

167

88

3.905

78.736

Wii U

166

221

-55

13.061

3.326.269


Software

01./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 16.596 / 505.270 (-21%)
02./01. [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥8.200) - 12.460 / 71.196 (-79%)
03./05. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 10.209 / 1.512.815 (-17%)
04./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.839 / 494.526 (-9%)
05./02. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square Enix) {2017.06.01} (¥4.800) - 5.329 / 34.893 (-82%)
06./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 5.324 / 43.267 (-48%)
07./09. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 4.593 / 163.451 (-23%)
08./00. [PSV] Shiro to Kuro no Alice # (Idea Factory) {2017.06.08} (¥6.300) - 4.385 / NEU
09./12. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 3.499 / 341.643 (-3%)
10./15. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.166 / 345.987 (+2%)
11./13. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 2.935 / 3.272.444 (-11%)
12./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.925 / 187.599 (+3%)
13./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.725 / 1.049.802 (-8%)
14./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.716 / 220.050
15./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.551 / 202.695 (-20%)
16./22. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 2.466 / 1.161.240
17./04. [PSV] Sukitomo. Tsukiuta. 12 Memories (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥6.800) - 2.352 / 15.115 (-82%)
18./20. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 2.323 / 100.782 (-15%)
19./19. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 2.280 / 130.782 (-17%)
20./18. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 2.188 / 84.481 (-23%)