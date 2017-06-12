Starlink: Battle for Atlas offiziell angekündigt
Erscheint für PS4, Xbox One und Switch ...
Consoles // Montag, 12. Juni 2017 um 23:03 von
Soeben hat Ubisoft das Game Starlink: Battle for Atlas offiziell angekündigt. Das Game soll 2018 für PS4, Xbox One und Switch im Handel erscheinen.
In Starlink: Battle for Atlas, you’re part of a group of heroic interstellar pilots, dedicated to free the Atlas star system from the Forgotten Legends, an evil robot force. Starlink: Battle for Atlas offers a whole new gameplay experience: build your own modular Starship model, mount it on your controller, and take part in epic space combats.
Equip your model with different parts and your Starship changes in game in real time. Assemble your fleet, mix and match your pilots, Starships and weapons to create your own play style and defeat the enemy.