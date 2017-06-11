Einloggen

Need for Speed: Payback - Erhält Xbox Scorpio und PS4 Pro Support

Eine Nintendo Switch Version ist momentan nicht geplant

Consoles // Sonntag, 11. Juni 2017 um 09:46 von signal

Auf der gestrigen E3 Pressekonferenz hat Electronic Arts sein neuestes Rennspiel angekündigt - Need for Speed: Payback (wir berichteten). Marcus Nilsson, der ausführende Produzent des Racers, hat in einem Interview vollen Support für Microsofts Project Scorpio und die Playstation 4 Pro bestätigt.

Laut Nilsson wäre eine Nintendo Switch Version zwar denkbar, hierfür gibt es aktuell aber keinerlei Pläne.

Zitat:

"I love the Switch; I absolutely adore it. I play Breath of the Wild on flights. Would that be a platform that Need for Speed: Payback could run on? I don't see why [not], but it's not something we're looking to at this very moment."




Need for Speed: Payback ist bei Ghost Games in Entwicklung und wird am 10. November 2017 erscheinen.