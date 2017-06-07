Yooka-Laylee: Großes Update detailliert
Erstes Bild der Nintendo Switch Version
Consoles // Mittwoch, 07. Juni 2017 um 17:27 von
Playtonic Games hat das erste große Update zu Yooka-Laylee detailliert. Dabei gibt man an, welche Verbesserungen genau vorgenommen werden sollen. Bug Fixes werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt genauer erläutert.
Der Patch soll im Laufe des Monats für PC und kurz danach auch für Konsolen erscheinen. Die versprochene Nintendo Switch Version wurde noch nicht genau datiert (weiterhin Sommer), dafür gibt es ein erstes Bild aus dem Port.
The Yooka-Laylee Spit ‘n’ Polish Update
Brand new pause menu music
New optional camera mode with minimal assist
Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds
Design tweaks to all arcade games
Speed improvement to scrolling through Totals Menu
New option for shorter ‘gibberish’ voice sound FX
New speech volume option
New ability to speed through dialogue by holding Y
Cut-scenes can now be skipped with Y
New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide
Camera design improvements throughout game (less scripted cameras, door cams now appear behind player etc)
Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges
‘Sonar-able’ objects now have more clear visual identity
Laser move no longer requires player to crouch
Minecart control improvements and new visual effects
Transformation control improvements
Improved first-person aiming controls
New first-person aiming control options added
Improved flying controls
When transformed, collecting butterflies now restores energy
Hunter tonic now tracks the last 30 Quills and Casino Tokens, in addition to the Health and Power Extenders. It will also whistle at the location of the closest rare collectable.
Health UI is now always visible when low
Design tweaks in various areas (Black Hole in One, Gloomy Gem Grotto etc)
New icons added for keyboard/mouse controls
Improved Rampo boss fight
Added PC Display Settings to the in-game pause menu
Performance improvements
Audio improvements
