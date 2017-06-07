Mass Effect Andromeda: Patch 1.08 veröffentlicht
Ryder und Jaal Beziehung jetzt möglich
BioWare hat gestern Abend noch bekannt gegeben, Patch 1.08 zu Mass Effect Andromeda veröffentlicht zu haben. Es ist der dritte größere Patch, um das Spiel über Monate zu verbessern und mit neuen Inhalten auszustatten.
Unter anderem kann nach Beschwerden der Fans Ryder nun auch mit Jaal eine Beziehung eingehen. Die Patch Notes findet ihr hier.
Single player
Ryder’s appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest
Expanded the range of options available in the character creator
Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder
Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.
Fixed issue with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest
Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted
Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players
Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire
Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations
Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns
Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with scaling damage based on the weapon’s damage per second
[PC] Added experimental support for Dolby Vision™ technology
Multiplayer
Stealth Grid challenge now increments properly
Fiend no longer sprints when within 10 meters of target, and will decelerate to base speed
Enabled movement correction during Fiend attacks to reduce incidence of players seeing Fiends attacking in the wrong direction
Improved movement prediction for some enemies in tight spaces to reduce appearance of teleportation
Fixed issue that prevented melee attacks if the revive icon was near center screen
Fixed issue where ammo pick-up audio incorrectly played
Fixed issue where Backlash could malfunction while moving
Using Stealth and Recon Visor together no longer increases duration of invisibility for Turian Agent
Fixed issue where weight reduction modifications wouldn’t reduce weight
The Revive Pack Transmitter now displays the revive radius in the loadout screen
Equipping the Cobra RPG now interrupts reloading
Player turns to Adhi when getting synced to avoid teleportation issue
Fixed issue where enemies would occasionally enter T-pose when hit
Improved visual and audio cues for player ready status in Multiplayer lobbies
Added “Lights” option to customization options