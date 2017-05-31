Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Juni

Life is Strange, Abyss Odyssey und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2017 um 17:37 von miperco

Bereits heute Vormittag hat Sony die PlayStation 4 Titel für PlayStation Plus im Monat Juni bestätigt. Vor wenigen Minuten folgten die weiteren Titel für den kommenden Monat. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita Titel. Die unten genannten Spiele stehen ab Dienstag, den 6. Juni, zum Download bereit.

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)
Life is Strange (PS4)
Abyss Odyssey (PS3)
WRC 5: World Rally Championship (PS3)
Neon Chrome (PS Vita – cross-buy with PS4)
Spy Chameleon (PS Vita)