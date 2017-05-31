Ubisoft präsentiert sein neues Logo
Nach 14 Jahren gibt es mal etwas Neues
Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2017 um 16:31 von
Ubisoft hat heute bekannt gegeben, ab sofort ein neues Logo zu verwenden. Seit 2003 hat man den bisherigen Standard für seine verschiedenen Spiele benutzt. Der charakteristische Strudel wirkt nun moderner und minimalistischer.
Ubisoft has updated its swirl logo first adapted in 2003 with a new swirl and font https://t.co/ChTkYxpC7J pic.twitter.com/6GRiMcU8Wo— AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta) 31. Mai 2017