Ubisoft präsentiert sein neues Logo

Nach 14 Jahren gibt es mal etwas Neues

Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2017 um 16:31 von miperco

Ubisoft hat heute bekannt gegeben, ab sofort ein neues Logo zu verwenden. Seit 2003 hat man den bisherigen Standard für seine verschiedenen Spiele benutzt. Der charakteristische Strudel wirkt nun moderner und minimalistischer.