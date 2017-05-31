Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2017 um 15:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.05. - 28.05.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 22.05.2017 bis 29.05.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

27.146

26.114

1.032

903.135

903.135

PS4

19.002

17.314

1.688

685.425

4.786.088

3DS

18.295

18.060

235

609.095

22.769.836

VITA

4.092

4.088

4

190.840

5.633.837

PS3

258

327

-69

16.412

10.466.191

Wii U

177

184

-7

12.674

3.325.882

XONE

121

103

18

3.483

78.314


Software

01./00. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 27.741 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 26.993 / 467.689 (-6%)
03./00. [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom) {2017.05.26} (¥4.990) - 16.404 / NEU
04./02. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 11.155 / 1.490.343 (-12%)
05./00. [PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 (Arc System Works) {2017.05.25} (¥4.800) - 10.609 / NEU
06./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 10.390 / 476.021 (-4%)
07./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 6.515 / 152.923 (-13%)
08./06. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 4.260 / 334.553 (-10%)
09./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.317 / 3.266.197 (+9%)
10./07. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 3.103 / 182.371 (-29%)
11./18. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 3.033 / 79.469 (+10%)
12./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.991 / 181.843 (+3%)
13./15. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 2.909 / 95.738 (+2%)
14./17. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.868 / 1.044.105 (+3%)
15./00. [PSV] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo) {2017.05.25} (¥8.800) - 2.831 / NEU
16./13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.825 / 214.618 (-4%)
17./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.785 / 339.729 (-3%)
18./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 2.776 / 125.769 (-16%)
19./22. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 2.515 / 2.776.275
20./20. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.485 / 196.956 (+2%)