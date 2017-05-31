Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2017 um 15:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.05. - 28.05.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 22.05.2017 bis 29.05.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
27.146
|
26.114
|
1.032
|
903.135
|
903.135
|
PS4
|
19.002
|
17.314
|
1.688
|
685.425
|
4.786.088
|
3DS
|
18.295
|
18.060
|
235
|
609.095
|
22.769.836
|
VITA
|
4.092
|
4.088
|
4
|
190.840
|
5.633.837
|
PS3
|
258
|
327
|
-69
|
16.412
|
10.466.191
|
Wii U
|
177
|
184
|
-7
|
12.674
|
3.325.882
|
XONE
|
121
|
103
|
18
|
3.483
|
78.314
Software
01./00. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
02./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
03./00. [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
04./02. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
05./00. [PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2
06./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
07./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
08./06. [PS4] NieR: Automata
09./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
10./07. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
11./18. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
12./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
13./15. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
14./17. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
15./00. [PSV] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 with Power-Up Kit
16./13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
17./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
18./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
19./22. [3DS] Mario Kart 7
20./20. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege