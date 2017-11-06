WipEout Omega Collection - Soundtrack enthüllt
In nicht einmal zwei Wochen ist es soweit
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 25. Mai 2017 um 08:37 von
Sony hat gestern den Soundtrack zur WipEout Omega Collection enthüllt. 28 alte und neue Songs werden vertreten sein. Über Spotify könnt ihr euch die 28 Songs bereits anhören. Der Release erfolgt am 7. Juni für PlayStation 4.
ADDIKTION – “Shake It (Wipeout Omega Instrumental Edit)”
Airwolf – “Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)”
Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – “Kill That Noise (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
Boys Noize – “XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)”
Brodinski feat Louisahhh – “Let The Beat Control Your Body”
Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – “Community Funk (Deadmau5 Remix)”
David Tort & Danielle Simeone – “You Got To (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
DC Breaks – “Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)”
CODE:MANTA – “DFCK”
Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – “Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)”
DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – “North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)”
Emika – “Double Edge (GeRM Remix)”
James Talk – “Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)”
Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – “Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)”
Krakota – “Lust Thrust”
Matrix & Futurebound – “Glow Worm”
Matt Anthony – “Headlights”
Memtrix – “IC YR PAIN”
Metrik – “Bring It Like That”
Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – “Upsides Have Downsides (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
Noisia & The Upbeats – “Dead Limit”
Red One – “Born Free”
Soundprank – “Obsidian”
Swanky Tunes – “Give It”
Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – “Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)”
The Chemical Bros – “C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l”
The Prodigy – “Invaders Must Die”
Warden – “Get Down”
