Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 24. Mai 2017 um 15:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.05. - 21.05.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 15.05.2017 bis 22.05.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

26.114

24.712

1.402

875.989

875.989

3DS

18.060

17.526

534

590.800

22.751.541

PS4

17.314

17.295

19

666.423

4.767.086

VITA

4.088

4.114

-26

186.748

5.629.745

PS3

327

325

2

16.154

10.465.933

Wii U

184

157

27

12.497

3.325.705

XONE

103

149

-46

3.362

78.193


Software

Media Create Sales: Week 20, 2017 (May 15 - May 21)

01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 28.781 / 440.696 (-21%)
02./02. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 12.643 / 1.479.189 (-16%)
03./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 10.849 / 465.631 (-9%)
04./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 7.470 / 146.408 (-29%)
05./00. [PS4] Prey (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.05.18} (¥7.980) - 7.105 / NEU
06./07. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 4.740 / 330.293 (-6%)
07./06. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 4.400 / 179.268 (-23%)
08./00. [PS4] Danganronpa 1 + 2 Reload (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.05.18} (¥3.800) - 3.880 / NEU
09./08. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) - 3.302 / 55.979 (-18%)
10./12. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.286 / 122.993 (-3%)
11./05. [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.05.11} (¥5.800) - 3.238 / 11.837 (-62%)
12./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.043 / 3.262.880 (-1%)
13./11. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.937 / 211.793 (-14%)
14./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.905 / 178.852 (-1%)
15./10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 2.865 / 92.829 (-18%)
16./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.863 / 336.943 (-1%)
17./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.774 / 1.041.237 (-5%)
18./09. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 2.753 / 76.436 (-30%)
19./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 2.468 / 180.413 (-20%)
20./18. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.426 / 194.471 (-4%)