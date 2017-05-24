Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 24. Mai 2017 um 15:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.05. - 21.05.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 15.05.2017 bis 22.05.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
26.114
|
24.712
|
1.402
|
875.989
|
875.989
|
3DS
|
18.060
|
17.526
|
534
|
590.800
|
22.751.541
|
PS4
|
17.314
|
17.295
|
19
|
666.423
|
4.767.086
|
VITA
|
4.088
|
4.114
|
-26
|
186.748
|
5.629.745
|
PS3
|
327
|
325
|
2
|
16.154
|
10.465.933
|
Wii U
|
184
|
157
|
27
|
12.497
|
3.325.705
|
XONE
|
103
|
149
|
-46
|
3.362
|
78.193
Software
Media Create Sales: Week 20, 2017 (May 15 - May 21)
01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
02./02. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
03./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
04./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
05./00. [PS4] Prey
06./07. [PS4] NieR: Automata
07./06. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
08./00. [PS4] Danganronpa 1 + 2 Reload
09./08. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
10./12. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11./05. [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death #
12./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./11. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
14./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
15./10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
16./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
17./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
18./09. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
19./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
20./18. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege