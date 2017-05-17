Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.05. - 14.05.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 08.05.2017 bis 15.05.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
24.712
|
47.911
|
-23.199
|
849.875
|
849.875
|
3DS
|
17.526
|
26.981
|
-9.455
|
572.740
|
22.733.481
|
PS4
|
17.295
|
27.954
|
-10.659
|
649.109
|
4.749.772
|
VITA
|
4.114
|
7.158
|
-3.044
|
182.660
|
5.625.657
|
PS3
|
325
|
407
|
-82
|
15.827
|
10.465.606
|
Wii U
|
157
|
397
|
-240
|
12.313
|
3.325.521
|
XONE
|
149
|
677
|
-528
|
3.259
|
78.090
Software
01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
02./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
03./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
04./02. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
05./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death #
06./05. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
07./10. [PS4] NieR: Automata
08./13. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
09./07. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
10./06. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
11./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
12./11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
13./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
14./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./09. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
17./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
18./23. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
19./16. [3DS] Mario Kart 7
20./15. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki