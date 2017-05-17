Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Consoles // Mittwoch, 17. Mai 2017 um 15:24 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.05. - 14.05.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 08.05.2017 bis 15.05.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

24.712

47.911

-23.199

849.875

849.875

3DS

17.526

26.981

-9.455

572.740

22.733.481

PS4

17.295

27.954

-10.659

649.109

4.749.772

VITA

4.114

7.158

-3.044

182.660

5.625.657

PS3

325

407

-82

15.827

10.465.606

Wii U

157

397

-240

12.313

3.325.521

XONE

149

677

-528

3.259

78.090


Software

01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 36.440 / 411.915 (-60%)
02./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 15.002 / 1.466.546 (-51%)
03./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.916 / 454.783 (-46%)
04./02. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 10.574 / 138.938 (-66%)
05./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.05.11} (¥5.800) - 8.599 / NEU
06./05. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 5.713 / 174.868 (-61%)
07./10. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 5.056 / 325.553 (-30%)
08./13. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) - 4.016 / 52.678 (-39%)
09./07. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 3.959 / 73.683 (-63%)
10./06. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 3.486 / 89.964 (-68%)
11./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.410 / 208.856 (-64%)
12./11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 3.395 / 119.708 (-52%)
13./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 3.080 / 177.945 (-43%)
14./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.062 / 3.259.837 (-56%)
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.939 / 175.948 (-43%)
16./09. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.929 / 1.038.463 (-64%)
17./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.880 / 334.080
18./23. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.527 / 192.045
19./16. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 2.429 / 2.771.420 (-54%)
20./15. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 2.146 / 718.551 (-60%)