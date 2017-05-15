Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Neue Infos veröffentlicht
PS4 Pro Support, Platinum Trophies, Fotomodus & Co.
Playstation 4 // Montag, 15. Mai 2017 um 06:30 von
Naughty Dog hat seine offizielle Homepage mit einem Update versehen und einige offene Fragen zu Uncharted: The Lost Legacy beantwortet. Neben bereits Bekanntem, gibt es auch neue Informationen.
Got questions about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy? Check out our detailed FAQ: https://t.co/z2aPdrtWBC pic.twitter.com/fIcuPuJ5R1— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) 12. Mai 2017
• Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch with the same Photo Mode features found in Uncharted 4Im Action-Adventure begleitet der Spieler die Protagonistin Chloe Frazer auf ihrem Streifzug durch Indien. Die Storykampagne soll bis zu zehn Stunden Spielzeit umfassen. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy beinhaltet zusätzlich den kompletten Multiplayer und den kooperativen Survival Mode des Vorgängers. Besitzer der Uncharted 4 Sonder-Editionen (Triple Pack, Explorer’s Pack oder Digital Deluxe) werden den kommenden Titel ohne weitere Zusatzkosten herunterladen können. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy erscheint hierzulande am 23. August 2017 für die Playstation 4 und kostet 39,99€ (als Bluray bzw. Download).
