Xbox One: Backward Compatibility Super Sale angekündigt

Startet am Dienstag

XBOX One // Samstag, 13. Mai 2017 um 07:24 von miperco

Microsoft hat gestern angekündigt, den sogenannten "Backward Compatibility Super Sale" für Xbox One am Dienstag, den 16. Mai, zu starten. Durch die Abwärtskomptabilität sind seit fast zwei Jahren Xbox 360 Spiele auch auf Xbox One spielbar.

Ab Dienstag wird es auf mehr als 275 Titel Angebote geben. Ihr sollt bis zu 75 Prozent sparen können. Spiele wie Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto IV und weitere, sind im Angebot.