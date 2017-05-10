Einloggen

Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.06 veröffentlicht...

Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.06 veröffentlicht

Zahlreiche Fehler werden wieder behoben

Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Mai 2017 um 20:29 von miperco

Wie heute früh schon berichtet, hat BioWare Patch 1.06 zu Mass Effect Andromeda für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Das neue Update ist zwischen 1,29GB (PC) und 1,75GB (Xbox One) groß. Erneut nimmt man zahlreiche Verbesserungen an der Kampagne und am Multiplayer vor. Die vollständigen Patch Notes zu Version 1.06 seht ihr hier.

Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer

Improved performance and stability

Various improvements to cinematic scenes

Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email

Conversation options will no longer appear “greyed out” if new content is available

Improved legibility of subtitles

Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29

Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.

Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly

Increased the number of autosaves allowed

Special items will not carry over into New Game+

Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled

Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara

Vendors now sell fire augmentations

Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61

Chest armors now have level restrictions

Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed

Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped

Improved responsiveness of control sticks

Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder’s casual jacket

Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field

Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking

Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation

Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.

Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2

Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently

Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue

Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee

Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee

Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission

Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable

Fixed issue where player couldn’t hide Ryder’s helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission

Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission

Fixed health issues with Architect’s leg that prevented completion of the fight

Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.

Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives

Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen

Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping

Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy

Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos

Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station

Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space

Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness

A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+

PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard

PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions

PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes

PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu

Multiplayer

Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device

Player’s deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker

Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts

Multiplayer and Combat Changes:
Powers

We determined that the base damage of powers were too low, which caused them to be underpowered in the late stages. We’ve now increased the base damage of powers and improved some of the bonuses granted by additional skill points. We’ve also improved damage from passive skill trees.

Combo detonations on Gold and Silver difficulties also received a buff because they inflicted less damage than intended.

Weapons

Mass Effect multiplayer is more fun when it’s fast-paced, but low weapon damage limited that pace on Gold and Silver difficulties. There was also a noticeable imbalance between weapon classes, particularly for shotguns and assault rifles.

We’ve boosted the base damage for several underperforming assault rifles, pistols, and shotguns to make them more effective. In particular, we wanted shotguns to become better skirmish weapons, so we boosted their damage and accuracy outside of cover, while reducing the extra accuracy bonus when firing from cover.

Finally, we reduced the damage of the Vanquisher sniper rifle to make it comparable with other weapons. Its overwhelming damage far outclassed other weapons and made this particular sniper rifle a must-have. We’ve now evened the playing field so players feel more comfortable bringing something besides the Vanquisher to a Gold-level game.

We’ll continue to consider potential adjustments for some weapons.

Enemy Factions

We’ve also changed how difficult some enemy factions are to fight.

Due to their individual survivability, the kett were the most difficult faction. To combat this, we reduced their health and defenses. We also lessened the chance the Fiend will sync-attack on Silver and Gold difficulties. We’re investigating latency issues that cause the Fiend to appear like it teleports when it jumps.

We wanted to make the Outlaws more challenging, so we improved the ability of Sharpshooters and Hydras to push players into cover. We also made the Berserker easier to fight from cover and the Hydra is now stronger and more dangerous.

We left the Remnant untouched and continue to monitor their performance.

Player:
Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for Shield Gate and Health Gate

Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for damage reduction due to armor. Enemy armor now reduces 15 damage per hit on Silver and 20 damage per hit on Gold, to a minimum of 10 damage per hit

Powers:
All Damage Powers

Raw damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 25-35% per power

All Offensive Passive Lines

Power damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 20% per line

Power Combos

Fixed an issue that caused combos in Gold and Silver difficulties to inflict incorrect base damage

Increased base combo damage by approximately 60% in Bronze, 140% in Silver, and 200% in Gold.

Increased the value of combo damage upgrades in all passives from +30% to +50%

Combat Powers:
Barricade

Increased base duration from 12s to 13s

Decreased Rank 4 duration bonus from 40% to 35%, although the end duration is still greater than before

Increased Rank 5 buff from 20% to 30% power damage bonus

Flak Cannon

Increased base primary damage from 180 to 250

Increased base power cell count from 2 to 4

Tech Powers:
Assault Turret

Increased the Rank 5 flamethrower’s damage per second from 45 to 150, and burn damage over time from 22 to 35 damage per second

Increased the Rank 2 health upgrade from +30% to +50%, and the Rank 4 health upgrade from +50% to +75%

The power’s cooldown now triggers when the turret spawns, instead of when it is destroyed.

Increased base bullet damage from 20 to 36

The cooldown is now 30s, but can be reduced to 10s with the Rank 4 cooldown upgrade.

Fixed a bug causing the Rank 6 cryo ammo to inflict no damage

Incinerate

Increased the base damage from 120 to 350

Decreased the damage over time from 50 to 45 damage per second

Overload

Increased base uncharged damage from 150 to 200, and charged damage from 200 to 300

Flamethrower

Increased base damage from 220 to 240 damage per second

Cryo Beam

Increased base damage per second from 135 to 150

Energy Drain

Increased base damage from 160 to 175

Shield Boost

Increased base radius from 6m to 8m

Increased support score generated by successfully giving another player shields from 10 to 20

Invasion

Improved Rank 4 infection radius and Rank 5 spread radius

Remnant VI

Increased base health from 500 to 800

Increased Rank 2 health upgrade from 15% to 65%

Improved Rank 4 health regeneration rate and delay

Increased Rank 5 close-combat health upgrade from 120% to 200%

Increased the Rank 6 missile damage from 90 to 450

Decreased the Rank 6 missile cooldown from 10s to 5s

Increased base beam damage from 70 to 100 damage per second

Fixed issue where VI would occasionally get stuck

VI will now teleport to player if its path is too complex

Biotic Powers:
Pull

Increased Rank 5’s crushing grip damage over time from 35 to 60 damage per second

Throw

Increased base damage from 225 to 240

Shockwave

Increased base damage from 225 to 245

Singularity

Decreased base cooldown from 24s to 20s

Increased Rank 5 recharge rate bonus from +25% to +40%

Backlash

Increased base aegis health from 350 to 400

Increased base reflection damage bonus from +180% to +200%

Increased Rank 4 and Rank 5 bonuses

Charge

Increased base damage from 250 to 275

Nova

Increased base damage from 400 to 420

Annihilation

Increased the base cooldown penalty from 60% to 75%

Decreased the Rank 4 radius bonus from 50% to 35%

Damage and bonuses from different users will now stack on the same target

Lance

Slightly improved aim assist at longer ranges

Passive Powers:
Barrier

Barrier Drain: shield regeneration value from melee attacks decreased from 20% to 15%

Biotic Link: can now only apply its effect once every 5s

Saving Barrier: cooldown on the automatic shield regeneration increased from 10s to 15s

Biotic Ascension

Improved the bonuses for Rank 6 evolutions

Character Stats:
Asari Adept

Decreased base shields from 250 to 200

Krogan Vanguard

Decreased base shields from 180 to 150

Weapons
Assault Rifles
Avenger

Increased damage from 35–47 to 39–50

Mattock

Increased damage from 50–63 to 90–113

Increased magazine size from 16 to 20

Zalkin

Increased damage from 60–76 to 79–99

Valkyrie

Increased damage from 86–99 to 164–190

Increased magazine size from 16 to 20

Increased total spare ammo from 128–160 to 140–175

Soned

Increased damage from 51–59 to 70–81

Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 1s to 0.5s

Improved accuracy when firing from the hip or firing blindly over barriers

Maximum accuracy while aiming down sights was slightly decreased; the accuracy penalty for firing was reduced.

PAW

Increased damage from 35–40 to 58–67

Halberd

Increased damage from 90–113 to 150–180

Pistols
Carnifex

Increased damage from 175–220 to 255–321

Hornet

Increased damage from 46–55 to 101–121

Sidewinder

Increased damage from 150–180 to 167–200

Hurricane

Increased damage from 49–57 to 65–75

Eagle

Increased damage from 69–80 to 96–111

Improved accuracy

Rozerad

Increased damage from 48–56 to 73-84

Increased rate of fire from 420–525 to 490–613

Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 2s to 1s

Improved accuracy

Ushior

Increased damage from 463–535 to 775–896

Increased magazine size from 1 to 2

Increased total ammo from 18–23 to 20–25

Reduced weight from 0.25–0.13 to 0.2–0.1

Charger

Accuracy slightly reduced

Shotguns
Katana

Increased damage per pellet from 46–61 to 64–85

Piranha

Increased damage per pellet from 54–62 to 59–68

Disciple

Increased damage per pellet from 60–76 to 79–99

Ruzad

Increased damage per pellet from 98–123 to 171–215

Crusader

Increased damage from 382–442 to 699–808

Bullet trails added to the slug

Hesh

Increased damage per pellet from 55–66 to 66–79

Scattershot

Increased damage per pellet from 46–55 to 66–79

Dhan

Increased damage from 595–688 to 850–983

Increased magazine size from 2 to 3

Increased total spare ammo from 20–25 to 21–26

Deals extra weak point damage

Venom

Increased damage from 290–348 to 352–422

The initial round will now explode on contact with a target and the fragments will travel faster and longer before they explode

Sniper Rifles
Vanquisher

Reduced damage from 675–810 to 600–720

Shadow

Increased damage from 38–46 to 85–102

Increased damage as the Shadow gets closer to overheating; weapon will overheat faster

Valiant

Increased damage from 463–535 to 550–636

Total spare ammo increased from 35–44 to 45–56

Naladen

Increased damage from 496–574 to 650–752

Enemies
Kett
Wraith

Reduced health by 20%

Chosen

Reduced health by 5%

Anointed

Reduced shields by 47%

Destined

Reduced shields by 67%

Fiend

Decreased the chance that a Fiend initiates a sync attack on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer

Ascendant

Cobra RPG can now damage the Ascendant after its Orb is destroyed; on Normal or Bronze difficulty, the Cobra RPG can kill the Ascendant in one shot

Increased effectiveness of powers and weapons that lack extra weak point damage against the Orb

Outlaws
Angaran Saboteur

Increased armor by 33%

Turian Anarchist

Increased armor by 33%

Increased weapon damage by 20%

Salarian Agent

Increased armor by 33%

Now fires more frequently

Asari Pariah

Increased armor by 33%

Increased weapon damage by 20%

Sharpshooter

Increased shields by 60%

Increased frequency of firing at targets in cover

Decreased aiming time against out-of-cover targets at higher difficulties

Decreased sniper rifle damage by 18%

[SP] Fixed a bug that caused Roekaar Sharpshooters to deal 75% more sniper rifle damage than intended

Krogan Berserker

Reduced armor by 20%

Hydra

Increased armor by 38%

Weak point health now scales per difficulty in proportion to base health, effectively making it harder to break the weak point on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and on Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer

Bonus damage from destroying the weak point now also scales with health

Increased normal shot damage by 67%

Normal shot projectile speed doubled

Bug Fixes

The Destroyer and Hydra’s remains will properly disappear after being defeated

Matches / Missions
Match Medals
Score required to achieve a Support Medal for Bronze, Silver, and Gold difficulties increased from 400/800/1,200 to 800/1,600/2,000

Store
Item Store
Added Experience Boosters to the Item Store

Equipment
Adaptive War Amp

Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%

Engineering Kit

Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%

Enhanced Munitions

Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%