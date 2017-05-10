Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.06 veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Fehler werden wieder behoben
Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Mai 2017 um 20:29 von
Wie heute früh schon berichtet, hat BioWare Patch 1.06 zu Mass Effect Andromeda für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Das neue Update ist zwischen 1,29GB (PC) und 1,75GB (Xbox One) groß. Erneut nimmt man zahlreiche Verbesserungen an der Kampagne und am Multiplayer vor. Die vollständigen Patch Notes zu Version 1.06 seht ihr hier.
Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer
Improved performance and stability
Various improvements to cinematic scenes
Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email
Conversation options will no longer appear “greyed out” if new content is available
Improved legibility of subtitles
Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29
Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.
Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly
Increased the number of autosaves allowed
Special items will not carry over into New Game+
Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled
Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara
Vendors now sell fire augmentations
Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61
Chest armors now have level restrictions
Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed
Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped
Improved responsiveness of control sticks
Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder’s casual jacket
Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field
Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking
Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation
Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.
Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2
Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently
Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue
Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee
Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee
Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission
Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable
Fixed issue where player couldn’t hide Ryder’s helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission
Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission
Fixed health issues with Architect’s leg that prevented completion of the fight
Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.
Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives
Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen
Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping
Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy
Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos
Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station
Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space
Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness
A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+
PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard
PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions
PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes
PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu
Multiplayer
Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device
Player’s deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker
Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts
Multiplayer and Combat Changes:
Powers
We determined that the base damage of powers were too low, which caused them to be underpowered in the late stages. We’ve now increased the base damage of powers and improved some of the bonuses granted by additional skill points. We’ve also improved damage from passive skill trees.
Combo detonations on Gold and Silver difficulties also received a buff because they inflicted less damage than intended.
Weapons
Mass Effect multiplayer is more fun when it’s fast-paced, but low weapon damage limited that pace on Gold and Silver difficulties. There was also a noticeable imbalance between weapon classes, particularly for shotguns and assault rifles.
We’ve boosted the base damage for several underperforming assault rifles, pistols, and shotguns to make them more effective. In particular, we wanted shotguns to become better skirmish weapons, so we boosted their damage and accuracy outside of cover, while reducing the extra accuracy bonus when firing from cover.
Finally, we reduced the damage of the Vanquisher sniper rifle to make it comparable with other weapons. Its overwhelming damage far outclassed other weapons and made this particular sniper rifle a must-have. We’ve now evened the playing field so players feel more comfortable bringing something besides the Vanquisher to a Gold-level game.
We’ll continue to consider potential adjustments for some weapons.
Enemy Factions
We’ve also changed how difficult some enemy factions are to fight.
Due to their individual survivability, the kett were the most difficult faction. To combat this, we reduced their health and defenses. We also lessened the chance the Fiend will sync-attack on Silver and Gold difficulties. We’re investigating latency issues that cause the Fiend to appear like it teleports when it jumps.
We wanted to make the Outlaws more challenging, so we improved the ability of Sharpshooters and Hydras to push players into cover. We also made the Berserker easier to fight from cover and the Hydra is now stronger and more dangerous.
We left the Remnant untouched and continue to monitor their performance.
Player:
Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for Shield Gate and Health Gate
Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for damage reduction due to armor. Enemy armor now reduces 15 damage per hit on Silver and 20 damage per hit on Gold, to a minimum of 10 damage per hit
Powers:
All Damage Powers
Raw damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 25-35% per power
All Offensive Passive Lines
Power damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 20% per line
Power Combos
Fixed an issue that caused combos in Gold and Silver difficulties to inflict incorrect base damage
Increased base combo damage by approximately 60% in Bronze, 140% in Silver, and 200% in Gold.
Increased the value of combo damage upgrades in all passives from +30% to +50%
Combat Powers:
Barricade
Increased base duration from 12s to 13s
Decreased Rank 4 duration bonus from 40% to 35%, although the end duration is still greater than before
Increased Rank 5 buff from 20% to 30% power damage bonus
Flak Cannon
Increased base primary damage from 180 to 250
Increased base power cell count from 2 to 4
Tech Powers:
Assault Turret
Increased the Rank 5 flamethrower’s damage per second from 45 to 150, and burn damage over time from 22 to 35 damage per second
Increased the Rank 2 health upgrade from +30% to +50%, and the Rank 4 health upgrade from +50% to +75%
The power’s cooldown now triggers when the turret spawns, instead of when it is destroyed.
Increased base bullet damage from 20 to 36
The cooldown is now 30s, but can be reduced to 10s with the Rank 4 cooldown upgrade.
Fixed a bug causing the Rank 6 cryo ammo to inflict no damage
Incinerate
Increased the base damage from 120 to 350
Decreased the damage over time from 50 to 45 damage per second
Overload
Increased base uncharged damage from 150 to 200, and charged damage from 200 to 300
Flamethrower
Increased base damage from 220 to 240 damage per second
Cryo Beam
Increased base damage per second from 135 to 150
Energy Drain
Increased base damage from 160 to 175
Shield Boost
Increased base radius from 6m to 8m
Increased support score generated by successfully giving another player shields from 10 to 20
Invasion
Improved Rank 4 infection radius and Rank 5 spread radius
Remnant VI
Increased base health from 500 to 800
Increased Rank 2 health upgrade from 15% to 65%
Improved Rank 4 health regeneration rate and delay
Increased Rank 5 close-combat health upgrade from 120% to 200%
Increased the Rank 6 missile damage from 90 to 450
Decreased the Rank 6 missile cooldown from 10s to 5s
Increased base beam damage from 70 to 100 damage per second
Fixed issue where VI would occasionally get stuck
VI will now teleport to player if its path is too complex
Biotic Powers:
Pull
Increased Rank 5’s crushing grip damage over time from 35 to 60 damage per second
Throw
Increased base damage from 225 to 240
Shockwave
Increased base damage from 225 to 245
Singularity
Decreased base cooldown from 24s to 20s
Increased Rank 5 recharge rate bonus from +25% to +40%
Backlash
Increased base aegis health from 350 to 400
Increased base reflection damage bonus from +180% to +200%
Increased Rank 4 and Rank 5 bonuses
Charge
Increased base damage from 250 to 275
Nova
Increased base damage from 400 to 420
Annihilation
Increased the base cooldown penalty from 60% to 75%
Decreased the Rank 4 radius bonus from 50% to 35%
Damage and bonuses from different users will now stack on the same target
Lance
Slightly improved aim assist at longer ranges
Passive Powers:
Barrier
Barrier Drain: shield regeneration value from melee attacks decreased from 20% to 15%
Biotic Link: can now only apply its effect once every 5s
Saving Barrier: cooldown on the automatic shield regeneration increased from 10s to 15s
Biotic Ascension
Improved the bonuses for Rank 6 evolutions
Character Stats:
Asari Adept
Decreased base shields from 250 to 200
Krogan Vanguard
Decreased base shields from 180 to 150
Weapons
Assault Rifles
Avenger
Increased damage from 35–47 to 39–50
Mattock
Increased damage from 50–63 to 90–113
Increased magazine size from 16 to 20
Zalkin
Increased damage from 60–76 to 79–99
Valkyrie
Increased damage from 86–99 to 164–190
Increased magazine size from 16 to 20
Increased total spare ammo from 128–160 to 140–175
Soned
Increased damage from 51–59 to 70–81
Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 1s to 0.5s
Improved accuracy when firing from the hip or firing blindly over barriers
Maximum accuracy while aiming down sights was slightly decreased; the accuracy penalty for firing was reduced.
PAW
Increased damage from 35–40 to 58–67
Halberd
Increased damage from 90–113 to 150–180
Pistols
Carnifex
Increased damage from 175–220 to 255–321
Hornet
Increased damage from 46–55 to 101–121
Sidewinder
Increased damage from 150–180 to 167–200
Hurricane
Increased damage from 49–57 to 65–75
Eagle
Increased damage from 69–80 to 96–111
Improved accuracy
Rozerad
Increased damage from 48–56 to 73-84
Increased rate of fire from 420–525 to 490–613
Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 2s to 1s
Improved accuracy
Ushior
Increased damage from 463–535 to 775–896
Increased magazine size from 1 to 2
Increased total ammo from 18–23 to 20–25
Reduced weight from 0.25–0.13 to 0.2–0.1
Charger
Accuracy slightly reduced
Shotguns
Katana
Increased damage per pellet from 46–61 to 64–85
Piranha
Increased damage per pellet from 54–62 to 59–68
Disciple
Increased damage per pellet from 60–76 to 79–99
Ruzad
Increased damage per pellet from 98–123 to 171–215
Crusader
Increased damage from 382–442 to 699–808
Bullet trails added to the slug
Hesh
Increased damage per pellet from 55–66 to 66–79
Scattershot
Increased damage per pellet from 46–55 to 66–79
Dhan
Increased damage from 595–688 to 850–983
Increased magazine size from 2 to 3
Increased total spare ammo from 20–25 to 21–26
Deals extra weak point damage
Venom
Increased damage from 290–348 to 352–422
The initial round will now explode on contact with a target and the fragments will travel faster and longer before they explode
Sniper Rifles
Vanquisher
Reduced damage from 675–810 to 600–720
Shadow
Increased damage from 38–46 to 85–102
Increased damage as the Shadow gets closer to overheating; weapon will overheat faster
Valiant
Increased damage from 463–535 to 550–636
Total spare ammo increased from 35–44 to 45–56
Naladen
Increased damage from 496–574 to 650–752
Enemies
Kett
Wraith
Reduced health by 20%
Chosen
Reduced health by 5%
Anointed
Reduced shields by 47%
Destined
Reduced shields by 67%
Fiend
Decreased the chance that a Fiend initiates a sync attack on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer
Ascendant
Cobra RPG can now damage the Ascendant after its Orb is destroyed; on Normal or Bronze difficulty, the Cobra RPG can kill the Ascendant in one shot
Increased effectiveness of powers and weapons that lack extra weak point damage against the Orb
Outlaws
Angaran Saboteur
Increased armor by 33%
Turian Anarchist
Increased armor by 33%
Increased weapon damage by 20%
Salarian Agent
Increased armor by 33%
Now fires more frequently
Asari Pariah
Increased armor by 33%
Increased weapon damage by 20%
Sharpshooter
Increased shields by 60%
Increased frequency of firing at targets in cover
Decreased aiming time against out-of-cover targets at higher difficulties
Decreased sniper rifle damage by 18%
[SP] Fixed a bug that caused Roekaar Sharpshooters to deal 75% more sniper rifle damage than intended
Krogan Berserker
Reduced armor by 20%
Hydra
Increased armor by 38%
Weak point health now scales per difficulty in proportion to base health, effectively making it harder to break the weak point on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and on Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer
Bonus damage from destroying the weak point now also scales with health
Increased normal shot damage by 67%
Normal shot projectile speed doubled
Bug Fixes
The Destroyer and Hydra’s remains will properly disappear after being defeated
Matches / Missions
Match Medals
Score required to achieve a Support Medal for Bronze, Silver, and Gold difficulties increased from 400/800/1,200 to 800/1,600/2,000
Store
Item Store
Added Experience Boosters to the Item Store
Equipment
Adaptive War Amp
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%
Engineering Kit
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%
Enhanced Munitions
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%
Improved performance and stability
Various improvements to cinematic scenes
Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email
Conversation options will no longer appear “greyed out” if new content is available
Improved legibility of subtitles
Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29
Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.
Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly
Increased the number of autosaves allowed
Special items will not carry over into New Game+
Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled
Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara
Vendors now sell fire augmentations
Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61
Chest armors now have level restrictions
Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed
Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped
Improved responsiveness of control sticks
Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder’s casual jacket
Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field
Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking
Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation
Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.
Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2
Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently
Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue
Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee
Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee
Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission
Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable
Fixed issue where player couldn’t hide Ryder’s helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission
Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission
Fixed health issues with Architect’s leg that prevented completion of the fight
Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.
Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives
Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen
Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping
Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy
Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos
Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station
Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space
Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness
A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+
PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard
PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions
PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes
PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu
Multiplayer
Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device
Player’s deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker
Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts
Multiplayer and Combat Changes:
Powers
We determined that the base damage of powers were too low, which caused them to be underpowered in the late stages. We’ve now increased the base damage of powers and improved some of the bonuses granted by additional skill points. We’ve also improved damage from passive skill trees.
Combo detonations on Gold and Silver difficulties also received a buff because they inflicted less damage than intended.
Weapons
Mass Effect multiplayer is more fun when it’s fast-paced, but low weapon damage limited that pace on Gold and Silver difficulties. There was also a noticeable imbalance between weapon classes, particularly for shotguns and assault rifles.
We’ve boosted the base damage for several underperforming assault rifles, pistols, and shotguns to make them more effective. In particular, we wanted shotguns to become better skirmish weapons, so we boosted their damage and accuracy outside of cover, while reducing the extra accuracy bonus when firing from cover.
Finally, we reduced the damage of the Vanquisher sniper rifle to make it comparable with other weapons. Its overwhelming damage far outclassed other weapons and made this particular sniper rifle a must-have. We’ve now evened the playing field so players feel more comfortable bringing something besides the Vanquisher to a Gold-level game.
We’ll continue to consider potential adjustments for some weapons.
Enemy Factions
We’ve also changed how difficult some enemy factions are to fight.
Due to their individual survivability, the kett were the most difficult faction. To combat this, we reduced their health and defenses. We also lessened the chance the Fiend will sync-attack on Silver and Gold difficulties. We’re investigating latency issues that cause the Fiend to appear like it teleports when it jumps.
We wanted to make the Outlaws more challenging, so we improved the ability of Sharpshooters and Hydras to push players into cover. We also made the Berserker easier to fight from cover and the Hydra is now stronger and more dangerous.
We left the Remnant untouched and continue to monitor their performance.
Player:
Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for Shield Gate and Health Gate
Fixed a bug that made Silver and Gold difficulties use normal stats for damage reduction due to armor. Enemy armor now reduces 15 damage per hit on Silver and 20 damage per hit on Gold, to a minimum of 10 damage per hit
Powers:
All Damage Powers
Raw damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 25-35% per power
All Offensive Passive Lines
Power damage upgrades increased by a cumulative 20% per line
Power Combos
Fixed an issue that caused combos in Gold and Silver difficulties to inflict incorrect base damage
Increased base combo damage by approximately 60% in Bronze, 140% in Silver, and 200% in Gold.
Increased the value of combo damage upgrades in all passives from +30% to +50%
Combat Powers:
Barricade
Increased base duration from 12s to 13s
Decreased Rank 4 duration bonus from 40% to 35%, although the end duration is still greater than before
Increased Rank 5 buff from 20% to 30% power damage bonus
Flak Cannon
Increased base primary damage from 180 to 250
Increased base power cell count from 2 to 4
Tech Powers:
Assault Turret
Increased the Rank 5 flamethrower’s damage per second from 45 to 150, and burn damage over time from 22 to 35 damage per second
Increased the Rank 2 health upgrade from +30% to +50%, and the Rank 4 health upgrade from +50% to +75%
The power’s cooldown now triggers when the turret spawns, instead of when it is destroyed.
Increased base bullet damage from 20 to 36
The cooldown is now 30s, but can be reduced to 10s with the Rank 4 cooldown upgrade.
Fixed a bug causing the Rank 6 cryo ammo to inflict no damage
Incinerate
Increased the base damage from 120 to 350
Decreased the damage over time from 50 to 45 damage per second
Overload
Increased base uncharged damage from 150 to 200, and charged damage from 200 to 300
Flamethrower
Increased base damage from 220 to 240 damage per second
Cryo Beam
Increased base damage per second from 135 to 150
Energy Drain
Increased base damage from 160 to 175
Shield Boost
Increased base radius from 6m to 8m
Increased support score generated by successfully giving another player shields from 10 to 20
Invasion
Improved Rank 4 infection radius and Rank 5 spread radius
Remnant VI
Increased base health from 500 to 800
Increased Rank 2 health upgrade from 15% to 65%
Improved Rank 4 health regeneration rate and delay
Increased Rank 5 close-combat health upgrade from 120% to 200%
Increased the Rank 6 missile damage from 90 to 450
Decreased the Rank 6 missile cooldown from 10s to 5s
Increased base beam damage from 70 to 100 damage per second
Fixed issue where VI would occasionally get stuck
VI will now teleport to player if its path is too complex
Biotic Powers:
Pull
Increased Rank 5’s crushing grip damage over time from 35 to 60 damage per second
Throw
Increased base damage from 225 to 240
Shockwave
Increased base damage from 225 to 245
Singularity
Decreased base cooldown from 24s to 20s
Increased Rank 5 recharge rate bonus from +25% to +40%
Backlash
Increased base aegis health from 350 to 400
Increased base reflection damage bonus from +180% to +200%
Increased Rank 4 and Rank 5 bonuses
Charge
Increased base damage from 250 to 275
Nova
Increased base damage from 400 to 420
Annihilation
Increased the base cooldown penalty from 60% to 75%
Decreased the Rank 4 radius bonus from 50% to 35%
Damage and bonuses from different users will now stack on the same target
Lance
Slightly improved aim assist at longer ranges
Passive Powers:
Barrier
Barrier Drain: shield regeneration value from melee attacks decreased from 20% to 15%
Biotic Link: can now only apply its effect once every 5s
Saving Barrier: cooldown on the automatic shield regeneration increased from 10s to 15s
Biotic Ascension
Improved the bonuses for Rank 6 evolutions
Character Stats:
Asari Adept
Decreased base shields from 250 to 200
Krogan Vanguard
Decreased base shields from 180 to 150
Weapons
Assault Rifles
Avenger
Increased damage from 35–47 to 39–50
Mattock
Increased damage from 50–63 to 90–113
Increased magazine size from 16 to 20
Zalkin
Increased damage from 60–76 to 79–99
Valkyrie
Increased damage from 86–99 to 164–190
Increased magazine size from 16 to 20
Increased total spare ammo from 128–160 to 140–175
Soned
Increased damage from 51–59 to 70–81
Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 1s to 0.5s
Improved accuracy when firing from the hip or firing blindly over barriers
Maximum accuracy while aiming down sights was slightly decreased; the accuracy penalty for firing was reduced.
PAW
Increased damage from 35–40 to 58–67
Halberd
Increased damage from 90–113 to 150–180
Pistols
Carnifex
Increased damage from 175–220 to 255–321
Hornet
Increased damage from 46–55 to 101–121
Sidewinder
Increased damage from 150–180 to 167–200
Hurricane
Increased damage from 49–57 to 65–75
Eagle
Increased damage from 69–80 to 96–111
Improved accuracy
Rozerad
Increased damage from 48–56 to 73-84
Increased rate of fire from 420–525 to 490–613
Improved rate-of-fire charge time from 2s to 1s
Improved accuracy
Ushior
Increased damage from 463–535 to 775–896
Increased magazine size from 1 to 2
Increased total ammo from 18–23 to 20–25
Reduced weight from 0.25–0.13 to 0.2–0.1
Charger
Accuracy slightly reduced
Shotguns
Katana
Increased damage per pellet from 46–61 to 64–85
Piranha
Increased damage per pellet from 54–62 to 59–68
Disciple
Increased damage per pellet from 60–76 to 79–99
Ruzad
Increased damage per pellet from 98–123 to 171–215
Crusader
Increased damage from 382–442 to 699–808
Bullet trails added to the slug
Hesh
Increased damage per pellet from 55–66 to 66–79
Scattershot
Increased damage per pellet from 46–55 to 66–79
Dhan
Increased damage from 595–688 to 850–983
Increased magazine size from 2 to 3
Increased total spare ammo from 20–25 to 21–26
Deals extra weak point damage
Venom
Increased damage from 290–348 to 352–422
The initial round will now explode on contact with a target and the fragments will travel faster and longer before they explode
Sniper Rifles
Vanquisher
Reduced damage from 675–810 to 600–720
Shadow
Increased damage from 38–46 to 85–102
Increased damage as the Shadow gets closer to overheating; weapon will overheat faster
Valiant
Increased damage from 463–535 to 550–636
Total spare ammo increased from 35–44 to 45–56
Naladen
Increased damage from 496–574 to 650–752
Enemies
Kett
Wraith
Reduced health by 20%
Chosen
Reduced health by 5%
Anointed
Reduced shields by 47%
Destined
Reduced shields by 67%
Fiend
Decreased the chance that a Fiend initiates a sync attack on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer
Ascendant
Cobra RPG can now damage the Ascendant after its Orb is destroyed; on Normal or Bronze difficulty, the Cobra RPG can kill the Ascendant in one shot
Increased effectiveness of powers and weapons that lack extra weak point damage against the Orb
Outlaws
Angaran Saboteur
Increased armor by 33%
Turian Anarchist
Increased armor by 33%
Increased weapon damage by 20%
Salarian Agent
Increased armor by 33%
Now fires more frequently
Asari Pariah
Increased armor by 33%
Increased weapon damage by 20%
Sharpshooter
Increased shields by 60%
Increased frequency of firing at targets in cover
Decreased aiming time against out-of-cover targets at higher difficulties
Decreased sniper rifle damage by 18%
[SP] Fixed a bug that caused Roekaar Sharpshooters to deal 75% more sniper rifle damage than intended
Krogan Berserker
Reduced armor by 20%
Hydra
Increased armor by 38%
Weak point health now scales per difficulty in proportion to base health, effectively making it harder to break the weak point on Hardcore and Insanity difficulties in single-player and on Silver and Gold difficulties in multiplayer
Bonus damage from destroying the weak point now also scales with health
Increased normal shot damage by 67%
Normal shot projectile speed doubled
Bug Fixes
The Destroyer and Hydra’s remains will properly disappear after being defeated
Matches / Missions
Match Medals
Score required to achieve a Support Medal for Bronze, Silver, and Gold difficulties increased from 400/800/1,200 to 800/1,600/2,000
Store
Item Store
Added Experience Boosters to the Item Store
Equipment
Adaptive War Amp
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%
Engineering Kit
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%
Enhanced Munitions
Increased damage bonus from 15% to 30%