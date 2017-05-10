Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Mittwoch, 10. Mai 2017 um 15:06

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.05. - 07.05.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 01.05.2017 bis 08.05.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

47.911

76.679

-28.768

825.163

825.163

PS4

27.954

25.303

2.651

631.814

4.732.477

3DS

26.981

23.063

3.918

555.214

22.715.955

VITA

7.158

5.994

1.164

178.546

5.621.543

XONE

677

101

576

3.110

77.941

PS3

407

453

-46

15.502

10.465.281

Wii U

397

543

-146

12.156

3.325.364


Software

01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 90.652 / 375.475 (-68%)
02./02. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 31.271 / 128.365 (-68%)
03./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 30.338 / 1.451.544 (+9%)
04./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 21.926 / 442.867 (-13%)
05./05. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 14.765 / 169.154 (-35%)
06./11. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 10.975 / 86.477 (+66%)
07./06. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 10.632 / 69.723 (-3%)
08./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 9.488 / 205.446 (-3%)
09./17. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 8.134 / 1.035.534 (+96%)
10./12. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 7.245 / 320.497 (+17%)
11./14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.121 / 116.313 (+58%)
12./16. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 6.940 / 3.256.775 (+64%)
13./08. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) - 6.560 / 48.662 (-27%)
14./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 5.413 / 174.865 (+14%)
15./20. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 5.363 / 716.405 (+68%)
16./29. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 5.314 / 2.768.991
17./23. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 5.120 / 173.009
18./26. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.051 / 1.149.824
19./39. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 4.005 / 560.524
20./10. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings # (Aqua Plus) {2017.04.20} (¥5.800) - 3.851 / 37.891 (-42%)