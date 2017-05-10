Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 01.05. - 07.05.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 01.05.2017 bis 08.05.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
47.911
|
76.679
|
-28.768
|
825.163
|
825.163
|
PS4
|
27.954
|
25.303
|
2.651
|
631.814
|
4.732.477
|
3DS
|
26.981
|
23.063
|
3.918
|
555.214
|
22.715.955
|
VITA
|
7.158
|
5.994
|
1.164
|
178.546
|
5.621.543
|
XONE
|
677
|
101
|
576
|
3.110
|
77.941
|
PS3
|
407
|
453
|
-46
|
15.502
|
10.465.281
|
Wii U
|
397
|
543
|
-146
|
12.156
|
3.325.364
Software
01./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
02./02. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
03./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
04./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
05./05. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
06./11. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
07./06. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
08./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
09./17. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
10./12. [PS4] NieR: Automata
11./14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12./16. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./08. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
14./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
15./20. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
16./29. [3DS] Mario Kart 7
17./23. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./26. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
19./39. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
20./10. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings #