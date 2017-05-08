Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Durch die Golden Week haben wir die Media Create Daten zu den aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan erst heute erhalten. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.04. - 30.04..2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 24.04.2017 bis 01.05.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
76.679
|
48.694
|
27.985
|
777.252
|
777.252
|
PS4
|
25.303
|
19.334
|
5.969
|
603.860
|
4.704.523
|
3DS
|
23.063
|
22.629
|
434
|
528.233
|
22.688.974
|
VITA
|
5.994
|
5.164
|
830
|
171.388
|
5.614.385
|
Wii U
|
543
|
262
|
281
|
11.759
|
3.324.967
|
PS3
|
453
|
367
|
86
|
15.095
|
10.464.874
|
XONE
|
101
|
68
|
33
|
2.433
|
77.264
Software
01./00. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
02./00. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
03./05. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
04./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
05./01. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
06./02. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
07./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
08./03. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
09./00. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies #
10./04. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings #
11./10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
12./11. [PS4] NieR: Automata
13./12. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
14./13. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
15./00. [3DS] Cube Creator DX
16./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
17./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
18./16. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
19./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
20./17. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki