Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Montag, 08. Mai 2017 um 19:34 von miperco

Durch die Golden Week haben wir die Media Create Daten zu den aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan erst heute erhalten. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.04. - 30.04..2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 24.04.2017 bis 01.05.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

76.679

48.694

27.985

777.252

777.252

PS4

25.303

19.334

5.969

603.860

4.704.523

3DS

23.063

22.629

434

528.233

22.688.974

VITA

5.994

5.164

830

171.388

5.614.385

Wii U

543

262

281

11.759

3.324.967

PS3

453

367

86

15.095

10.464.874

XONE

101

68

33

2.433

77.264


Software

01./00. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 284.823 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 97.093 / NEU
03./05. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 27.829 / 1.421.205 (+2%)
04./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 25.286 / 420.941 (+24%)
05./01. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 22.721 / 154.389 (-83%)
06./02. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 10.950 / 59.092 (-77%)
07./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 9.800 / 195.958 (+0%)
08./03. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) - 9.014 / 42.102 (-73%)
09./00. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies # (Compile Heart) {2017.04.27} (¥6.800) - 8.675 / NEU
10./04. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings # (Aqua Plus) {2017.04.20} (¥5.800) - 6.659 / 34.040 (-76%)
11./10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 6.617 / 75.503 (-6%)
12./11. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 6.168 / 313.252 (+1%)
13./12. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 4.742 / 169.453 (-10%)
14./13. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.504 / 109.193 (+9%)
15./00. [3DS] Cube Creator DX (Arc System Works) {2017.04.27} (¥2.800) - 4.350 / NEU
16./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.224 / 3.249.835 (+5%)
17./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 4.157 / 1.027.400 (+9%)
18./16. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.338 / 77.015 (-6%)
19./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.281
20./17. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 3.197 / 711.043 (+1%)