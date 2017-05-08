Outlast 2 spielt Entwicklungskosten ein
Und der Patch für Konsolen kommt
Montag, 08. Mai 2017 um 10:43
Direkt zwei gute Nachrichten zu dem kürzlich erschienenem Horrorspiel Outlast 2: Das Spiel hat seine Entwicklungskosten in nur einer Woche eingespielt und kann somit als großer Erfolg für das kleine Studio Red Barrels bezeichnet werden.
Zudem ist nun bekannt geworden, dass der Patch für die PC-Version, der eine ganze Reihe an Problemen und Bugs beseitigt, in Kürze auch auf Xbox One und PS4 zur Verfügung stehen wird. Falls euch die Patchnotes der PC-Version interessieren, dann könnt ihr sie nun hier folgend nachlesen:
- – Global rebalancing of the game difficulty.
– Microphone no longer uses extra batteries.
– Increased the size of subtitles.
– Fixed an issue on Intel HD 4000 cards where most dynamic lights were missing.
– Fixed an issue where flickering black squares appear in the center of the screen at some specific resolutions.
– Fixed an issue with alternate controller mappings and the camcorder UI.
– Fixed an issue with double doors where one of them is locked.
– Fixed an issue causing lost save games when Steam somehow fails to initialize.
– Fixed some heretic sound effects.
– Fixed multiple minor gameplay issues (collisions, crawling, tutorials, etc.)
– Fixed multiple rare crashes.
– Added a „-refreshrate 60“ command-line parameter to specify a preferred refresh rate (replace 60 by the desired refresh rate).
– Added a „-notexturelimit“ command-line parameter to remove texture size limits based on VRAM amount.
– Added a „-borderless“ command-line parameter to use borderless fullscreen and not have to edit INI files.