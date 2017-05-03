Prey: Day One Patch detailliert
Zumindest auf der PS4 1,3GB groß
Consoles // Mittwoch, 03. Mai 2017 um 16:04 von
Via Gadgets360 sind die Veränderungen des Day One Patches zu Prey aufgetaucht. Die Arkane Studios haben den Patch bereits bereitgestellt. Der offiziell Release erfolgt am Freitag, den 5. Mai, für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC.
Die unten angeführten Patch Notes beziehen sich auf die PlayStation 4 Version. Sie könnten also auf Xbox One und PC ein bisschen anders aussehen. 1,3GB müsst ihr dafür herunterladen.
Enemies
Phantom corpses will now have proper names if they were NPCs that were turned into phantoms.
Cystoids and Cystoid nests now react appropriately to fast-moving objects.
Explosive containers will now explode when thrown at technopaths.
Nightmare will no longer camp objects the player has turned into in front of it.
Operators can no longer occasionally shoot through walls.
AI adjusts for difficulty level more effectively.
Multiple telepaths in an area no longer chain attacks on the player.
Weapons
Touching placed grenades while mimicked will no longer cause them to explode.
Boltcaster can no longer cause zero-damage critical hits.
Nullwave Transmitter now works on Apex tendrils.
Technopath can now be hit by sneak attacks with the stun gun.
Grenades are now affected by lift fields.
Dropped weapons will now re-equip to favourites wheel when picked up.
Recycler grenade damage now properly scales with difficulty level.
Gloo Gun no longer loses functionality after placing too many gloo balls in a level.
Powers
Various Fixes to Mimic Matter ability.
Player can now open EMP'd doors with their leverage abilities.
Backlash now properly prevents suit damage while active.
Player's attacks will no longer consume Backlash charges.
Objects targeted by Lift field will be highlighted properly.
Remote Manipulation can now be used to open most containers.
Chipsets
Beam Shielding chipset now properly reduces damage from military operators.
Updated Mimic Detection Gen 2 chipset description to include all mimic types.
Player
Military operator effects fixed for first-person view.
Players are now affected by electric floors/water while jumping.
Telepath will no longer knock player out of the world in Crew Quarters.
Player will no longer fall out of the world when gravity is restored when they're upside down.
Players can now carry destroyed operators properly in Zero-G.
Game
Hacking minigame will now properly display what object is being hacked in the UI.
Players can now split stacks when looking at container inventories.
Various fixes to behaviours when player mimics an operator.
Localised versions of the game now support switching VO to English.
Killing Mikhaila with the Q-Beam now only counts as one human killed.
Quickload loads the most recent save of an type, not just auto-save.
Addressed several frame rate bugs.
Addressed several save/load bugs.
Several crash fixes.
Various mission and objective marker fixes.
Various localised text and audio fixes.
Various SFX fixes.
Various VFX fixes.
