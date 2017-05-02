NieR Automata: Launch Trailer zum DLC
3C3C1D119440927 jetzt für PS4 und PC verfügbar
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 02. Mai 2017 um 18:51 von
Square Enix und Platinum Games haben heute den ersten DLC zu NieR Automata für PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. 3C3C1D119440927 bringt einige neue Inhalte mit sich. Rund 14 Dollar müsst ihr für den neuen Content bezahlen. Den Launch Trailer seht ihr unten eingebunden. Neben den unten genannten Inhalten gibt es auch neue Kolosseum Challenges und neue Nebenaufgaben.
Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2
Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
Masks with unique “on equip” effects
Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets
Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
Masks with unique “on equip” effects
Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets