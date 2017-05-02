WipEout Omega Collection: Gold Status erreicht
Release am 7. Juni damit sicher
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 02. Mai 2017 um 17:06 von
Im letzten Jahr kündigte Sony die WipEout Omega Collection für Playstation 4 an. Am 7. Juni wird die Sammlung bestehend aus Wipeout HD, Wipeout Fury und Wipeout 2048 für die Konsole veröffentlicht.
Heute teilte Sony XDev über Twitter mit, dass die Collection den Gold Status erreicht hat. Damit ist mit einer Verschiebung nicht mehr zu rechnen.
Well what can I say, other than #WipeoutPS4 has gone gold! We can't wait for you to play it!! 😃 pic.twitter.com/nGMyRxEoiK— Sony XDev Europe (@SonyXDevEurope) 2. Mai 2017