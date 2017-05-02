Einloggen

WipEout Omega Collection: Gold Status erreicht...

WipEout Omega Collection: Gold Status erreicht

Release am 7. Juni damit sicher

Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 02. Mai 2017 um 17:06 von miperco

Im letzten Jahr kündigte Sony die WipEout Omega Collection für Playstation 4 an. Am 7. Juni wird die Sammlung bestehend aus Wipeout HD, Wipeout Fury und Wipeout 2048 für die Konsole veröffentlicht.

Heute teilte Sony XDev über Twitter mit, dass die Collection den Gold Status erreicht hat. Damit ist mit einer Verschiebung nicht mehr zu rechnen.