Gears of War 4: Mai Update ab heute verfügbar
Neue Maps und mehr
Microsoft // Dienstag, 02. Mai 2017 um 06:39 von
The Coalition und Microsoft haben gestern das Mai Update zu Gears of War 4 detailliert. Bereits heute wird das Update für Xbox One und PC zum Download bereitstehen. Damit werden unter anderem zwei neue Maps und Multi-GPU Support für die Windows 10 Version des Shooters geliefert.
Die Patch Notes und einen Trailer zu den neuen Inhalten seht ihr hier.
Reverted Competitive Gnasher tuning to it’s pre-April Update settings.
General improvements to Ranked Lobby
Added additional IFF Lights to V-Day Bernie to balance her battlefield visibility with other characters
Fixed an issue preventing the Markza Mk. 1 from headshotting
Fixed an issue that would result in slow movement speeds if pressing slightly backwards while strafing
Significantly reduced the occurrence Zombie Characters say “Braaaaaaaains!”
Reduced the amount of Power dropped by destroyed fortifications in Horde
Fixed a Horde exploit where the Fabricator could be floated in the air
Reduced volume of RAAM’s footsteps
Reduced volume of Kantus and Savage Kantus vocals
Reduced volume of the headshot sound effects for Kantus, Savage Kantus and RAAM
Fixed an issue that prevented some Locust Drone dialogue firing
Windows 10: Fixed an issue with mouse sensitivity when Zoom Sensitivity is set to 3.
Miscellaneous fixes and improvements
