Yomawari: Midnight Shadows für den Westen angekündigt
Erscheint im Herbst für PS4, Vita und PC
Consoles // Donnerstag, 27. April 2017 um 15:00 von
Erst in dieser Woche kündigte Nippon Ichi Software den Nachfolger von Yomawari an. Der Nachfolger des PS Vita Titels soll am 24. August in Japan erscheinen, heute folgte bereits die Bestätigung für den Westen. NIS America wird den Titel hierzulande vertreiben.
Im Westen wird das Spiel für PlayStation 4, PS Vita und PC erscheinen. Eine Zusammenfassung von Yomawari: Midnight Shadows lest ihr hier.
The follow-up to 2016’s cult horror hit Yomawari: Night Alone, Yomawari: Midnight Shadows introduces two brand-new girls, Yui and Haru, to the night and the spirits who haunt it. Separated by a mysterious attacker, each girl will explore haunting and bizarre locations, face the terrors of the night, and test their courage and wits to survive and reconnect with one another.