Titanfall 2: Glitch in the Frontier DLC jetzt verfügbar
Zwei neue Maps und mehr
Consoles // Donnerstag, 27. April 2017 um 06:39 von
Vor kurzer Zeit kündigte Respawn Entertainment seine Pläne für Titanfall 2 in der nahen Zukunft an. Teil davon ist Glitch in the Frontier, das neue kostenlose Update, das seit gestern für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erhältlich ist. Damit werden unter anderem zwei neue Maps nachgereicht. Die Patch Notes zu dem Update könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
NEW CONTENT
New Map: Glitch
New Live Fire Map: Deck
New Faction: M.R.V.N.
New Execution: Get to the Point [Pulse Blade]: Unlocks after getting 10 Pilot kills with the Pulse Blade. If you have already achieved the 10 kills it will unlock retroactively
New Featured Modes [we’ll be introducing these at different times in the near future]
Glitch 24/7: Get a feel for the new map by playing a variety of modes on just the Glitch map
Marked for Death: 6v6. One member of each team is Marked as targets and both teams must defend their target while trying to kill the other team’s target. Once one of the marked players are killed, the surviving Mark’s team is rewarded a point. After a few seconds, new Marks are chosen. First team to 10 kills wins.
Titan Brawl: Think of this as Team Deathmatch with just Titans. 5v5 mode with Titans only [no ejecting] and respawning. Each kill counts for 1 point and first team to 30 points wins.
Iron Last Titan Standing: It’s the Last Titan Standing you know and love with a few new rules. 5v5 with no ejecting and no batteries.
NEW FEATURES
Main Menu Update: We dressed things up a bit with new background videos, updates, and tiles with rad stuff we think you should check out
Increase Pilot Gen to 100
Added Live Fire mode to Private Match options
You can now choose between regular, Prime, or random for executions for Titans if you own the Prime Titan
MATCHMAKING AND NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS
Game will now emit a sound when it is going to connect you to a match. Our PC brethren will want to make sure to set Settings > Audio > Sound In Background to On to hear game sounds when the game is not focused. This is for all audio, including the matchmade sound
Fixes to address parties occasionally getting split up
Players that join late to a party making it too large for the current playlist will now cancel matchmaking
Fixed issue where you could not invite friends after starting a private match
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
The game will now remember Multiplayer as last played in Main Menu – no more accidentally selecting Single Player!
Removed sun flare for maps Colony, Exoplanet, Forwardbase Kodai
Gates, the 6/4 Faction Leader, now uses the campaign model
TITAN BALANCE
General
Titan Melee – Reduced area of effect for all Titans except Ronin
Ronin
Fixed a bug with Sword Block not always blocking the intended amount of incoming damage
Ion
Small reduction in Laser Shot’s cone angle
PILOT BALANCE
Arc Grenades
Arc Grenades now have only 1 charge
Arc Grenades recharge faster
Holopilot
Holopilots can now walk through the Amped Wall
Holopilots can now crouch walk
Mastiff
Made crosshair smaller so if you have a bead on an enemy you’ll more likely to deal high damage
Projectile width will increase quicker to improve consistency of damage in close quarters
EVA
Now need to be closer to deal max damage
Slightly Increased spread to compensate
Devotion
Reduced the near and very far damage of the Amped Devotion
Charge Rifle
Small increase to its base damage
Archer
Reduced missile tracking speed. It will still continue to track targets, but not to the extreme amount it has been since the last patch
Crosshairs
Crosshair dots no longer turn off when firing all assault rifles and SMGs
Fixed issue with the R101 where the reticle would disappear while cloaked
GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS:
CTF
Added a 1st Half/2nd Half indicators to HUD for CTF
Fixed issue in CTF where the flag was unreturnable after being dropped by an enemy
Fixed a bug in CTF where the flag could be returned by dead players
Dropped flags will now drop more reliably in areas with low ceiling clearance
LTS
Hooked up the missing LTS VO line letting you know you’re the Last Titan Standing
Fixed an issue where players would see a black screen while waiting for players to connect. It now says “jumping to location” like other modes
Updated the player status HUD elements
MISC BUG FIXES
Fixed issue with tracking rockets missing the dropship
Fix for Scorch Nitro nose art:
Scorch and Scorch Prime now have different nose art for the “Firebrand”
Scorch Prime will keep the same “Demons” nose art
Scorch now uses a slightly modified pre-order version of “Firebrand” that will also contain the “Demon” art
Fixed issue where the Blacksite Scorch Warpaint would not appear in first person
Fixed issue where Legion would spin and face opposite direction when performing his execution as an Auto Titan
Fixed a bug where ejecting during Legion’s Power Shot could leave you unable to melee
Fixes to 3rd person animation for some Titans
Fixed bug where a Pilot could not execute an enemy if their movement speed was reduced
Fixed a bug where a Pilot rodeoing a Titan wouldn’t see it’s health bar as Doomed
PC SPECIFIC FIXES:
[PC] Fixed crash issue when switching from Crossfire to SLI
[PC] Fixed bug where top 3 player callsigns would overlap the chat box at the end of the match
