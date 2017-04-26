Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Mai

Alienation, Tales from the Borderlands und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 26. April 2017 um 17:36 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Mai angekündigt. Erneut erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele werden ab nächsten Dienstag, den 2. Mai, zum Download bereitstehen.

Alienation (PS4)
Tales from the Borderlands (PS4)
Blood Knights (PS3)
Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants (PS3)
Laser Disco Defenders (PS Vita)
Type: Rider (PS Vita)