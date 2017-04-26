Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Mittwoch, 26. April 2017 um 15:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.04. - 23.04.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 17.04.2017 bis 24.04.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

48.694

45.673

3.021

700.573

700.573

3DS

22.629

23.824

-1.195

505.170

22.665.911

PS4

19.334

21.922

-2.588

578.557

4.679.220

VITA

5.164

5.592

-428

165.394

5.608.391

PS3

367

432

-65

14.642

10.464.421

Wii U

262

271

-9

11.216

3.324.424

XONE

68

142

-74

2.332

77.163


Software

01./00. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 131.668 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 48.142 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) - 33.088 / NEU
04./00. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings # (Aqua Plus) {2017.04.20} (¥5.800) - 27.381 / NEU
05./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 27.283 / 1.393.376 (-38%)
06./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 20.364 / 395.655 (-3%)
07./04. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 9.790 / 186.158 (-3%)
08./00. [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.04.20} (¥1.800) - 7.649 / NEU
09./00. [NSW] Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker (Square Enix) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) - 7.447 / NEU
10./03. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 7.007 / 68.886 (-35%)
11./05. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 6.125 / 307.084 (-2%)
12./06. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 5.281 / 164.711 (-12%)
13./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.143 / 104.689 (-13%)
14./09. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.012 / 3.245.611 (-16%)
15./11. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 3.809 / 1.023.243 (-12%)
16./13. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.552 / 73.677 (+1%)
17./19. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 3.163 / 707.846 (+13%)
18./08. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 2.874 / 204.517 (-42%)
19./12. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 2.851 / 105.132 (-20%)
20./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.830 / 165.015 (-7%)