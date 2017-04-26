Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. April 2017 um 15:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.04. - 23.04.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 17.04.2017 bis 24.04.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
48.694
|
45.673
|
3.021
|
700.573
|
700.573
|
3DS
|
22.629
|
23.824
|
-1.195
|
505.170
|
22.665.911
|
PS4
|
19.334
|
21.922
|
-2.588
|
578.557
|
4.679.220
|
VITA
|
5.164
|
5.592
|
-428
|
165.394
|
5.608.391
|
PS3
|
367
|
432
|
-65
|
14.642
|
10.464.421
|
Wii U
|
262
|
271
|
-9
|
11.216
|
3.324.424
|
XONE
|
68
|
142
|
-74
|
2.332
|
77.163
Software
01./00. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia #
02./00. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
03./00. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
04./00. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings #
05./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
06./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
07./04. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
08./00. [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
09./00. [NSW] Minna de Wai Wai! Spelunker
10./03. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
11./05. [PS4] NieR: Automata
12./06. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
13./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14./09. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
15./11. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
16./13. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
17./19. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
18./08. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
19./12. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
20./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo