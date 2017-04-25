Super Mario Run: Version 2.1.0 veröffentlicht
Neue Gebäude, Achievements und mehr
Smartphone // Dienstag, 25. April 2017 um 06:42 von
Nintendo hat ein neues Update zu Super Mario Run veröffentlicht. Damit bringt das Unternehmen den Mobile Titel auf Version 2.1.0. Das Free to Start Spiel ist seit einiger Zeit für iOS und Android verfügbar. Unter anderem werden mit dem Update neue Gebäude und Achievements eingeführt.
Die kompletten Änderungen seht ihr hier.
– The maximum number of Toads that can live in your kingdom has increased to 99,999.
– New buildings have been added, including the 8-bit Bowser Statue, Bullet Bill Statue, Bob-omb Statue, and more. Getting them all will be a challenge for players of every skill level! Note: An in-game purchase is required to get certain color Toads required to unlock all buildings.
– Player icon improvements. You can now display your customized Mii character from Miitomo to really show off your fashion sense! (Note: Miitomo is required to use this feature. Miitomo is not available in all countries / regions.)
– You can now find friends from your Nintendo Account.
– Game Center / Google Play achievements have been implemented.
– Other changes and improvements.
