NieR Automata: Der erste DLC erscheint am 2. Mai bei uns
3C3C1D119440927 überall gleichzeitig
Playstation 4 // Montag, 24. April 2017 um 17:29 von
In der vergangenen Woche wurde der erste DLC zu NieR Automata angekündigt. Der Live Stream der Präsentation wurde anlässlich von einer Million ausgelieferter Einheiten (+ digitale Verkäufe) veranstaltet. Mit dem 2. Mai wurde bislang nur der Termin für Japan angegeben.
Heute gab Square Enix allerdings bekannt, dass der Termin auch für den Westen gilt. Der DLC wird sowohl für PlayStation 4, als auch PC erscheinen. Welche Inhalte "3C3C1D119440927" mit sich bringt, seht ihr hier.
"Costumes from the previous Japanese release, NieR: Replicant, for androids 2B, 9S and A2
“Revealing Outfit” (in the style of Kaine) for 2B
“Young Man’s Outfit” (in the style of young Nier) for 9S
“Destroyer Outfit” (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2
Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
Masks with unique “on equip” effects
Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets
“Revealing Outfit” (in the style of Kaine) for 2B
“Young Man’s Outfit” (in the style of young Nier) for 9S
“Destroyer Outfit” (in the style of young adult Nier) for A2
Records that add special music tracks to the players’ jukebox
New equipment and cosmetic accessories such as hairspray that allows you to change the color of 2B and A2’s hair
Masks with unique “on equip” effects
Special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets