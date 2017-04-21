Die Games with Gold Titel im Monat Mai
Lara Croft, Star Wars und mehr
Microsoft // Freitag, 21. April 2017 um 17:15 von
Microsoft hat heute die Games with Gold Spiele für den Monat Mai bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr zwei Spiele für die Xbox One und zwei Spiele für die Xbox 360.
Vom 1.-31. Mai erhaltet ihr Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams-Director’s Cut für Xbox One und vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.
Für Xbox 360 gibt es vom 1.-15. Mai Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II. Vom 16.-31. Mai gibt es LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. Beide Spiele sind auch auf der Xbox One spielbar.