Final Fantasy XV: Neues Update für nächsten Donnerstag angekündigt
Stable Modus für PS4 Pro und mehr
Square Enix und das Team rund um Director Halime Tabata arbeiten weiter an Verbesserungen und neuen Inhalten zu Final Fantasy XV. Ein Teil dieser Bemühungen werden am 27. April, also nächsten Donnerstag, zu sehen sein. Dann wird das Unternehmen ein neues, kostenloses Update für das Rollenspiel veröffentlichen.
Unter anderem gibt es dann eine Stabile Modus für die PS4 Pro. Auf der neuen Sony Konsole soll man dann mit einer stabilen Framerate spielen können. Weitere Änderungen seht ihr hier.
New “Stable Mode” added to the PlayStation 4 Pro resolution options. With this mode, you can comfortably enjoy playing the game with a stable frame rate.
Subtitles, as well as some menu screen text sizes have been enlarged.
Timed Quests will start up again, and a new ranking feature has been added. You can get a wonderful weapon as an initial reward.
New car stickers added for Regalia customization.
New songs added to the music player.
