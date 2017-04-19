Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.04. - 16.04.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 10.04.2017 bis 17.04.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.673
|
41.193
|
4.480
|
651.879
|
651.879
|
3DS
|
23.824
|
25.685
|
-1.861
|
482.541
|
22.643.282
|
PS4
|
21.922
|
24.512
|
-2.590
|
559.223
|
4.659.886
|
VITA
|
5.592
|
5.987
|
-395
|
160.230
|
5.603.227
|
PS3
|
432
|
704
|
-272
|
14.275
|
10.464.054
|
Wii U
|
271
|
358
|
-87
|
10.954
|
3.324.162
|
XONE
|
142
|
132
|
10
|
2.264
|
77.095
Software
01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
02./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
03./03. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
04./04. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
05./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata
06./07. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
07./05. [PS4] LEGO Worlds
08./12. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
09./08. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
10./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11./13. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
12./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
13./15. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
14./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 [Konami the Best]
15./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
16./06. [PS4] Warriors All-Stars #
17./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./00. [PSV] RepKiss #
19./23. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
20./22. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #