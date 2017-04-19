Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 19. April 2017 um 15:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.04. - 16.04.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 10.04.2017 bis 17.04.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.673

41.193

4.480

651.879

651.879

3DS

23.824

25.685

-1.861

482.541

22.643.282

PS4

21.922

24.512

-2.590

559.223

4.659.886

VITA

5.592

5.987

-395

160.230

5.603.227

PS3

432

704

-272

14.275

10.464.054

Wii U

271

358

-87

10.954

3.324.162

XONE

142

132

10

2.264

77.095


Software

01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 43.941 / 1.366.093 (-33%)
02./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 20.888 / 375.291 (-9%)
03./03. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 10.698 / 61.879 (-43%)
04./04. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 10.048 / 176.368 (-19%)
05./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 6.265 / 300.959 (-5%)
06./07. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 6.022 / 159.430 (-24%)
07./05. [PS4] LEGO Worlds (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.04.06} (¥2.980) - 5.157 / 16.735 (-55%)
08./12. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 4.983 / 201.643 (-17%)
09./08. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.773 / 3.241.599 (-32%)
10./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.740 / 100.546 (-27%)
11./13. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 4.325 / 1.019.434 (-24%)
12./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 3.556 / 102.281 (-16%)
13./15. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.508 / 70.124 (-17%)
14./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 [Konami the Best] (Konami) {2017.04.13} (¥3.980) - 3.381 / NEU
15./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.328 / 321.342 (-19%)
16./06. [PS4] Warriors All-Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) - 3.117 / 52.062 (-64%)
17./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.035 / 162.184 (-24%)
18./00. [PSV] RepKiss # (Entergram) {2017.04.13} (¥5.980) - 2.918 / NEU
19./23. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 2.802 / 704.683
20./22. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 2.678 / 1.140.680