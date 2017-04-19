Starcraft jetzt kostenlos verfügbar
Patch 1.18 veröffentlicht
PC // Mittwoch, 19. April 2017 um 15:05 von
Ende März wurde StarCraft Remastered für PC angekündigt. Die neue Version soll bald erscheinen. Im gleichen Atemzug kündigte Blizzard auch an, einen neuen Patch für die Ur-Version des Strategiespiels veröffentlichen zu wollen. Patch 1.18 ist jetzt verfügbar. Die Änderungen findet ihr unten eingebunden.
Das Original StarCraft und die Erweiterung Broodwar sind ab sofort auch kostenlos erhältlich.
General
Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between
Added UTF-8 support
Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus
Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types
Added options to display actions per minute
Added Observer mode
Added opponent information when joining a game lobby
Added autosaving for replays
Added an option to display game time
Added UPnP support
Updated to a new OpenGL backend
Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net
Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections
Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section
Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
Improved anticheat capabilities
Improved installation and patching performance
Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up
Bug Fixes
Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches
Fixed problems with LAN game discovery
Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus
LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes
Known Issues
The profile section is currently unavailable
Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system
Friends location is being improperly displayed
Password games will often return bad password trying to join
