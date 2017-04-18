Titanfall 2: A Glitch in the Frontier DLC angekündigt
Erscheint in einer Woche
Consoles // Dienstag, 18. April 2017 um 20:40 von
Am Wochenende haben wir erst über die Content Roadmap zu Titanfall 2 berichtet, heute hat Respawn Entertainment bereits den neuen kostenlosen DLC für den Shooter angekündigt. A Glitch in the Frontier wird bereits heute in einer Woche für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erscheinen.
Damit erhaltet ihr zwei neue Maps, eine für den Standard Multiplayer und eine für den Live Fire Modus. Die weiteren Inhalte - inklusive Trailer - könnt ihr hier finden.
M.R.V.N. Faction
Marked for Death game mode. We’ll be introducing this as a featured mode around the launch of Glitch in the Frontier update.
Update to the Main Menu
We spruced things up a bit with a new look and tiles for news and other cool stuff we want you to check out.
Max Gen increase for Pilots
You will now be able to Gen to 100.
New Gen icons for your callsign. You will receive a new one for each 10 gens you achieve.
Ability to choose between Prime and regular executions for Titans
New execution: Get to the Point [Pulse Blade]
Live Fire mode added to Private Match options
Marked for Death game mode. We’ll be introducing this as a featured mode around the launch of Glitch in the Frontier update.
Update to the Main Menu
We spruced things up a bit with a new look and tiles for news and other cool stuff we want you to check out.
Max Gen increase for Pilots
You will now be able to Gen to 100.
New Gen icons for your callsign. You will receive a new one for each 10 gens you achieve.
Ability to choose between Prime and regular executions for Titans
New execution: Get to the Point [Pulse Blade]
Live Fire mode added to Private Match options