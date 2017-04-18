Voodoo Vince Remastered: Ab heute offiziell erhältlich
Für Xbox One und PC
Microsoft // Dienstag, 18. April 2017 um 12:38 von
Ab heute ist Voodoo Vince Remastered, die überarbeitete Auflage des 3D-Plattformers, offiziell verfügbar. Die Ursprungsversion stammt vom Entwickler Beep Industries und erschien 2003 als Xbox Exklusivtitel. Voodoo Vince Remastered wird als Xbox Play Anywhere Titel (Xbox One/Win 10) und zusätlich auch auf der Steam Plattform veröffentlicht. Das Spiel bietet einige neue Soundtracks und läuft in 1080p und 60fps.
Major Nelson: The classic character platformer is back for the first time in over 13 years, and now in glorious high definition! Vince's adventure takes him from the streets of New Orleans to the depths of a Louisiana bayou to find the whereabouts of his keeper, Madam Charmaine. In true voodoo style, Vince encounters and defeats quirky monsters and villains … by kicking his own butt! By racing under a falling safe, jumping into a high-speed blender, or leaping under falling rubble, Vince is sure to defeat his enemies - all while managing to escape completely unscathed.