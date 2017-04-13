Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit hat einen Termin
Bislang kein Wort zur Erweiterung für Xbox One
Donnerstag, 13. April 2017
Entwickler Colossal Order und Paradox Interactive haben heute den Release Termin für die neue Erweiterung zu Cities: Skylines bekannt gegeben. Mass Transit wird am 18. Mai erscheinen. Zu einer Veröffentlichung für Xbox One äußerte man sich noch nicht. Das Hauptspiel wird am 21. April für die Konsole erscheinen.
Mit Mass Transit werden zahlreiche neue Features Einzug halten. Alles dazu lest und seht ihr hier.
Sick Transit, Glorious Money: Add a wealth of new transit options to your city, and add wealth to your city’s income! Let your citizens get across town in ferries, blimps, cable cars, and monorails!
Orderly Hub, Bub: New mass transit hubs can bring all of your services together, letting citizens change rail lines in one building, or hop from the bus onto the ferry, or even find their way through a sprawling monorail-train-metro station.
Become a Roads Scholar: Explore a set of new challenge scenarios focused on solving traffic problems and adding new transit systems. New road types, bridges and canals adds variety to your city, and new ways to solve its challenges. Become an expert in traffic flow, and then use that knowledge to improve your city!
New Hats for Chirper: NEW. HATS. FOR CHIRPER. (and also new unique buildings, policies and achievements. But HATS!)
