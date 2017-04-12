Ghost Recon Wildlands - Patch 1.05 veröffentlicht
8,4GB auf Konsolen
Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. April 2017 um 17:15 von
Ubisoft hat heute den angekündigten Patch 1.05 zu Ghost Recon Wildlands veröffentlicht, der den Open World Titel weiter verbessern soll. Die genauen Änderungen könnt ihr euch unter diesen Zeilen durchlesen. Auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One wiegt das Update 8,4GB und auf PC 6,4GB. Die Veröffentlichung des Updates für PC wird erst am Freitag erfolgen, wie Ubisoft mitteilte.
Challenges
First Season of Live Season Challenges will be live on Tuesday, April 18th. The challenges and their requirements will be accessible from the game menu once the player is in-game.
Missions/Narration
Fixed a bug where the GPS would display the route for “El Emisario” instead of “Special Transport”
Fixed “The Chemist” teleporting when escaping in certain situations
Reload prompt no longer appears when accessing the command wheel
Fixed “Marcus Jensen” mission not updating for the client while in 2-players coop
Fixed an infinite XP exploit in extract missions
Fixed a bug where the VIP wouldn’t appear in the truck when replaying “Death Truck”
Fixed a bug where “Target too far” would stay on screen in “The Mole” mission after locating the Unidad captain
Fixed missions NPC not spawning if the player leaves and return to the area in “The mule doctors”
Fixed a bug where El Cerebro’s Assistant would not get into the car after failing the mission in “El Cerebro”
Fixed Bowman’s call not triggering if the player fast travel during Pac Katari’s call
Fixed the journalist not exiting the car if another player completes the “Free the journalist” objective in “The journalist”
User Interface
Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the menus after validating a tutorial
Fixed GPS blinking when the player moves far away from the target
Fixed wrong number of Kingslayer files displayed on the tacmap in Media Luna and Inca Camina
Fixed the “Controls” section of the options menu not responding in certain occasions
Fixed a bug where the “Return to area of operations” message would remain on the screen even after returning to the area of operations
Fixed a bug where the objective of systemic activities would not display on the HUD
Pressing the R3 button while in passenger position of a vehicle will now display rear view
CO-OP
Added a new public matchmaking criteria based on difficulty level
Fixed a bug where a joining player could not see a NPC grabbed by a peer
Fixed intels not unlocking for players entering the province last, despite the mission being playable via mission sharing
Fixed SAM incoming missile alert not being replicated in coop
Fixed visual effects of the “don’t press me” button not replicating in coop mode
Fixed absence of variation in the helicopter sound in co-op
Fixed Suppressors sometimes not replicating correctly when changing weapon in the loadout
Fixed a bug where the mission “the Agent” would be completed for only one player when the drone battery runs dry just after the conversation is finished
Fixed a bug where the player could not interact with the rally point door if another player finished watching the cinematic
Gameplay
Type 95 LMG’s Extended magazines can now be used in-game upon purchase
Fixed the player surviving falls when sticking to a wall
Player can no longer take cover behind destroyed destructibles
Fixed the player occasionally shaking when taking cover
Fixed XP stuck for players in very rare occurrences
Fixed a bug allowing the player to prone and fire through walls
Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t take cover when exiting a vehicle
The Santa Muerte helicopter now has the same handling as the others helicopters
Fixed vehicles not exploding when colliding with the train
Fixed a bug allowing the player to clip through walls with a motorcycle
Fixed a bug where the Unidad alert level could drop from 4 to 0 when a reinforcement wave is cleaned
The ADV Suppressor skill now properly affects damage reduction on all weapons.
Fixed a bug where a weapon would become unusable if equipped in the loadout while the player swapped weapons
Fixed a bug where the player could not re-equip the suppressor back on Silencio once they viewed the weapon without it in Gunsmith.
Audio
Fixed Amaru not having a radio voice while travelling by helicopter
Fixed missing sound effect when a boat collides with the shore
Fixed SAM detection sound repeating itself if the player exits the range in time
Fixed audio feedback on incoming missiles
Improved radio content randomization
Fixed a bug where the AI teammates would repeat the same idle dialogues several times
Fixed absence of sound when a helicopter crashes
Fixed narrative dialogues replaying after each redeployment
Graphics
Fixed an occasional graphic corruption on the road texture when entering and exiting pause menu
Fixed graphic corruption when colliding a vehicle with a trash can
Fixed the Unidad costume clipping through the camera in First-person view
Fixed the NPCs not positioning correctly when entering a 30° inclined vehicle
The female ponytail hairstyle is no longer clipping with the Santa Muerte costume
Fixed a rare bug causing fps drops on long game sessions
Store
XP boosters now display the number of hours they last
“New vehicle unlocked” pop-up won’t activate every time a vehicle pack is collected
Fixed Season Pass appearing as broken in the store when already purchased
The “Compensator V2-SMG” can now be attached to SMG’s
World
Repositioned Legend collectible in the Media Luna province
Fixed multiple places where the player could get stuck
Fixed various world building glitches
Fixed boats spawning on top of each other in Agua Verde
Stability
Fixed various crashes and glitches
