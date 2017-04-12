Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. April 2017 um 15:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.04. - 09.04.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 03.04.2017 bis 10.04.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

41.193

45.509

-4.316

606.206

606.206

3DS

25.685

33.954

-8.269

458.717

22.619.458

PS4

24.512

30.057

-5.545

537.301

4.637.964

VITA

5.987

7.780

-1.793

154.638

5.597.635

PS3

704

1.724

-1.020

13.843

10.463.622

Wii U

358

449

-91

10.683

3.323.891

XONE

132

187

-55

2.122

76.953


Software

01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 65.672 / 1.322.152 (-49%)
02./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 23.016 / 354.404 (-21%)
03./04. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 18.765 / 51.181 (-42%)
04./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 12.418 / 166.319 (-25%)
05./00. [PS4] LEGO Worlds (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.04.06} (¥2.980) - 11.578 / NEU
06./02. [PS4] Warriors All-Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) - 8.577 / 48.946 (-79%)
07./10. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 7.907 / 153.408 (-33%)
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 6.972 / 3.236.826 (-21%)
09./11. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 6.593 / 294.694 (-34%)
10./14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.487 / 95.806 (-20%)
11./03. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) - 6.100 / 40.691 (-82%)
12./13. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 6.018 / 196.661 (-31%)
13./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 5.717 / 1.015.110 (-19%)
14./06. [PSV] Warriors All-Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥6.800) - 4.527 / 22.393 (-75%)
15./22. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.233 / 66.617
16./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 4.218 / 98.725 (-34%)
17./20. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 4.094 / 318.014 (-19%)
18./21. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.017 / 159.150
19./29. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 4.014 / 313.703
20./00. [3DS] Kawaii Pet to Kurasou! Wan Nyan & Mini Mini Animal (Nippon Columbia) {2017.04.06} (¥4.800) - 3.631 / NEU