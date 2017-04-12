Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 12. April 2017
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.04. - 09.04.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 03.04.2017 bis 10.04.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
41.193
|
45.509
|
-4.316
|
606.206
|
606.206
|
3DS
|
25.685
|
33.954
|
-8.269
|
458.717
|
22.619.458
|
PS4
|
24.512
|
30.057
|
-5.545
|
537.301
|
4.637.964
|
VITA
|
5.987
|
7.780
|
-1.793
|
154.638
|
5.597.635
|
PS3
|
704
|
1.724
|
-1.020
|
13.843
|
10.463.622
|
Wii U
|
358
|
449
|
-91
|
10.683
|
3.323.891
|
XONE
|
132
|
187
|
-55
|
2.122
|
76.953
Software
01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
02./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
03./04. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
04./07. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
05./00. [PS4] LEGO Worlds
06./02. [PS4] Warriors All-Stars #
07./10. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
09./11. [PS4] NieR: Automata
10./14. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11./03. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken #
12./13. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
13./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
14./06. [PSV] Warriors All-Stars #
15./22. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
16./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
17./20. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
18./21. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
19./29. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
20./00. [3DS] Kawaii Pet to Kurasou! Wan Nyan & Mini Mini Animal