Yooka-Laylee: Day One Patch detailliert
Erscheint in fünf Tagen
Consoles // Donnerstag, 06. April 2017 um 06:32 von
Yooka-Laylee vom neuen Studio Playtonic Games hat schon vor längerer Zeit den Gold Status erreicht. Daher hatten die Entwickler auch genug Zeit, sich den Titel noch einmal genau anzusehen und an einem Day One Patch zu arbeiten.
Kürzlich wurde der Day One Patch offiziell angekündigt und auch detailliert. Welche Änderungen und Verbesserungen damit einhergehen, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
[Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon
[Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Planker’s challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh
[Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics
[Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero
[Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Block’s room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated
[Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move
Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene
Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement
Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier
Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino
Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game
