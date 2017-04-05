Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. April 2017 um 15:07 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.03. - 02.04.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 27.03.2017 bis 03.04.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.509

78.441

-32.932

565.013

565.013

3DS

33.954

39.359

-5.405

433.032

22.593.773

PS4

30.057

30.733

-676

512.789

4.613.452

VITA

7.780

7.574

206

148.651

5.591.648

PS3

1.724

2.930

-1.206

13.139

10.462.918

Wii U

449

411

38

10.325

3.323.533

XONE

187

115

72

1.990

76.821


Software

01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 127.721 / 1.256.480 (-54%)
02./00. [PS4] Warriors Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) - 40.368 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) - 34.592 / NEU
04./00. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 32.416 / NEU
05./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 29.307 / 331.387 (-25%)
06./00. [PSV] Warriors Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥6.800) - 17.866 / NEU
07./03. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 16.517 / 153.901 (-24%)
08./00. [PSV] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥6.800) - 13.850 / NEU
09./00. [PSV] Re:Zero - Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Death or Kiss # (5pb.) {2017.03.30} (¥7.500) - 11.762 / NEU
10./04. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 11.733 / 145.501 (-32%)
11./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 9.945 / 288.101 (+12%)
12./06. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 8.853 / 3.229.854 (-11%)
13./05. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 8.698 / 190.642 (-31%)
14./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.131 / 89.319 (+4%)
15./14. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 7.070 / 1.009.393 (+4%)
16./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 6.360 / 94.507 (-31%)
17./00. [PS4] Re:Zero - Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Death or Kiss # (5pb.) {2017.03.30} (¥7.500) - 6.331 / NEU
18./00. [PSV] Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu!! # (5pb.) {2017.03.30} (¥6.800) - 6.240 / NEU
19./07. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥6.800) - 5.402 / 53.720 (-44%)
20./15. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 5.066 / 313.920 (-4%)