Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. April 2017 um 15:07 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.03. - 02.04.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 27.03.2017 bis 03.04.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.509
|
78.441
|
-32.932
|
565.013
|
565.013
|
3DS
|
33.954
|
39.359
|
-5.405
|
433.032
|
22.593.773
|
PS4
|
30.057
|
30.733
|
-676
|
512.789
|
4.613.452
|
VITA
|
7.780
|
7.574
|
206
|
148.651
|
5.591.648
|
PS3
|
1.724
|
2.930
|
-1.206
|
13.139
|
10.462.918
|
Wii U
|
449
|
411
|
38
|
10.325
|
3.323.533
|
XONE
|
187
|
115
|
72
|
1.990
|
76.821
Software
01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
02./00. [PS4] Warriors Stars #
03./00. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken #
04./00. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
05./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
06./00. [PSV] Warriors Stars #
07./03. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
08./00. [PSV] Blue Reflection: Maboroshi ni Mau - Shoujo no Ken #
09./00. [PSV] Re:Zero - Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Death or Kiss #
10./04. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
11./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata
12./06. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./05. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
14./10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
15./14. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
16./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
17./00. [PS4] Re:Zero - Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Death or Kiss #
18./00. [PSV] Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu!! #
19./07. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight
20./15. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]