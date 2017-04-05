Der Oster Sale im PlayStation Store hat begonnen
Bis zu 60% sparen
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 05. April 2017 um 13:23 von
Sony hat heute den jährlichen Oster Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet. Bis zu 60% soll man auf diverse Spiele sparen können. Die Angebote gelten für PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 und PS Vita. Das gilt auch für digitale Titel und DLCs. Filme sind ebenfalls im Angebot.
Die komplette Liste findet ihr hier . Eine Auswahl an Spielen, die im Angebot sind, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
PS4
Battlefield™ 1
Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
Overwatch: Origins Edition
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
DiRT Rally
FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
NBA 2K17
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Mafia III
Mafia III Deluxe Edition
STEEP
STEEP GOLD EDITION
Madden NFL 17
Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored Definitive Edition
Tales of Berseria
Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
Dragon Age™: Inquisition
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
EA SPORTS™ UFC 2
EA SPORTS™ UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
Project Cars
EA SPORTS™ UFC
Far Cry Primal
FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
Just Cause 3
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
F1 2015
Thief
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Game of Thrones – Season Pass
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
Digimon World: Next Order
WWE 2K17
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
BioShock: The Collection
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wolf Among Us
Murdered: Soul Suspect™
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
ZOMBI
RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
Rayman Legends
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Killing Floor 2
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary…
MotoGP™15
MotoGP™15 Compact
One Piece Burning Blood
Indie/Digital
ARK: Scorched Earth
ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
ARK: Survival Evolved – Survivor’s Pack
Unravel
Grim Fandango Remastered
Verdun
Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Rebel Galaxy
Primal Carnage: Extinction
Amnesia: Collection
How to Survive 2
Plague Inc: Evolved
Armello™
Tethered Divine Edition
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
The Park
Super Meat Boy
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
Tricky Towers
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
Sword Coast Legends™
The Bunker
Coffin Dodgers
Axiom Verge
Dangerous Golf™
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
Super Mega Baseball
Submerged
GALAK-Z
Shadow Complex Remastered
Stories: The Path of Destinies
Amplitude
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
Crypt of the NecroDancer
DLC/Season Pass
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Various
Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
Fallout 4 Various
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
Battlefield 4 Various
Battlefield™ Hardline Various
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
Project Cars – Add-on Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa)
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
Watch Dogs2 – Black Hat Pack
Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
Dying Light Season Pass
Dying Light The Bozak Horde
Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
Dying Light: The Following
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgra…
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
PS VR
Robinson: The Journey
Job Simulator
DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
NBA 2KVR Experience
EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
Eagle Flight
Rez Infinite
Thumper
Sports Bar VR
Headmaster
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
The Brookhaven Experiment
Tethered
Fruit Ninja VR
Battlezone
Wayward Sky
Gunjack
Carnival Games VR
The Assembly
The Martian VR Experience
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Perfect
Volume
Pinball FX2 VR
Lethal VR
Time Machine VR
Werewolves Within
Windlands
Harmonix Music VR
Loading Human™: Chapter 1
Pixel Gear
HoloBall
Moto Racer 4
Weeping Doll
Battlefield™ 1
Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
Overwatch: Origins Edition
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
DiRT Rally
FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
NBA 2K17
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Mafia III
Mafia III Deluxe Edition
STEEP
STEEP GOLD EDITION
Madden NFL 17
Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored Definitive Edition
Tales of Berseria
Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
Dragon Age™: Inquisition
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
EA SPORTS™ UFC 2
EA SPORTS™ UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
Project Cars
EA SPORTS™ UFC
Far Cry Primal
FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
Just Cause 3
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
F1 2015
Thief
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Game of Thrones – Season Pass
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
Digimon World: Next Order
WWE 2K17
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
BioShock: The Collection
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wolf Among Us
Murdered: Soul Suspect™
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
ZOMBI
RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
Rayman Legends
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Killing Floor 2
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary…
MotoGP™15
MotoGP™15 Compact
One Piece Burning Blood
Indie/Digital
ARK: Scorched Earth
ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
ARK: Survival Evolved – Survivor’s Pack
Unravel
Grim Fandango Remastered
Verdun
Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Rebel Galaxy
Primal Carnage: Extinction
Amnesia: Collection
How to Survive 2
Plague Inc: Evolved
Armello™
Tethered Divine Edition
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
The Park
Super Meat Boy
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
Tricky Towers
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
Sword Coast Legends™
The Bunker
Coffin Dodgers
Axiom Verge
Dangerous Golf™
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
Super Mega Baseball
Submerged
GALAK-Z
Shadow Complex Remastered
Stories: The Path of Destinies
Amplitude
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
Crypt of the NecroDancer
DLC/Season Pass
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Various
Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
Fallout 4 Various
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
Battlefield 4 Various
Battlefield™ Hardline Various
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
Project Cars – Add-on Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1
Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa)
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
Watch Dogs2 – Black Hat Pack
Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
Dying Light Season Pass
Dying Light The Bozak Horde
Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
Dying Light: The Following
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgra…
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
PS VR
Robinson: The Journey
Job Simulator
DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
NBA 2KVR Experience
EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
Eagle Flight
Rez Infinite
Thumper
Sports Bar VR
Headmaster
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
The Brookhaven Experiment
Tethered
Fruit Ninja VR
Battlezone
Wayward Sky
Gunjack
Carnival Games VR
The Assembly
The Martian VR Experience
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Perfect
Volume
Pinball FX2 VR
Lethal VR
Time Machine VR
Werewolves Within
Windlands
Harmonix Music VR
Loading Human™: Chapter 1
Pixel Gear
HoloBall
Moto Racer 4
Weeping Doll