Gears of War 4: Änderungen des April Updates bekannt
Zahlreiche Anpassungen
Microsoft // Dienstag, 04. April 2017 um 12:46 von
Ein genauer Termin für das April Update zu Gears of War 4 von The Coalition und Microsoft steht zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt noch aus, lange müssen Fans aber nicht mehr warten. Kürzlich veröffentlichte der Entwickler über die offizielle Seiten die Änderungen, die mit dem neuen Patch einhergehen werden. Welche das genau sind, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
Gameplay Changes
Weapon respawn time increased to 60 seconds (was 30s)
Vault stun time increased by 15%
Yank stun time increased by 25%
Gnasher Changes
Close range damage falls off 25% faster
Active reload effect time decreased to 5 seconds (was 8s)
Active reload cooldown time increased to 11 second (was 8s)
Lancer Changes
Lancer damage increased by 5%
Headshot damage decreased by 10%
Magazine size decreased to 40 (was 50)
Total ammo capacity reduced to 400 (was 500)
Hammerburst Changes
Damage increased by 8%
Headshot damage increased by 3%
Stopping power increased per bullet by 33%
Close range stopping power modifier decreased by 60%
Medium range stopping power modifier increased by 7%
Long range stopping power modifier increased by 400%
Weapon recoil per shot decreased by 25%
Magazine size increased to 27 from 21
Buzzkill changes
Magazine increased to 15 (was 10)
Retro Lancer changes
Damage decreased by 5%
