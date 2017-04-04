Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Neues Multiplayer Update veröffentlicht
Mit einer neuen Map
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 04. April 2017 um 06:43 von
Naughty Dog hat gestern Abend ein neues Multiplayer Update zu Uncharted 4 A Thief's End für PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. Damit wird unter anderem eine neue Map namens "Treasury" eingeführt. Die genauen Änderungen könnt ihr euch in den Patch Notes durchlesen.
New Map:
Treasury
General
Ranked Season 5 Starts April 3rd
Players are now required to play 3 hours before posting stats to the leaderboards
Top 500 players on Leaderboards have been temporarily removed to clear out low-playtime players. If you were in this group, playing one match will re-post your stats for that game mode
Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with shell ejection for the Type 95
Fixed an issue with the INSAS gun strap
Fixed issues with silencers showing up on pistols during some taunts
Fixed missing audio filter on Sci-Fi Helmet
Balance:
Updated 180-degree roll jump speed to match that of the 180-degree turn jump
