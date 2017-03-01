Einloggen

Star Ocean 3 für PS4 jetzt in Japan verfügbar...

Star Ocean 3 für PS4 jetzt in Japan verfügbar

Launch Trailer veröffentlicht

Playstation 4 // Freitag, 31. März 2017 um 06:32 von miperco

Vor einigen Wochen kündigte Square Enix an, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, für PlayStation 4 veröffentlichen zu wollen. Der PlayStation 2 on PlayStation 4 Titel ist ab sofort in Japan verfügbar. Wann wir mit einem Release im Westen rechnen können, ist aktuell noch unklar. Ein Markeneintrag für Europa ist aber schon erfolgt.

Den passenden Launch Trailer zur Umsetzung, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.


