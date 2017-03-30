Titanfall 2 : Patch Notes zum neuen DLC
Am Wochenende kostenlos spielbar
Consoles // Donnerstag, 30. März 2017 um 13:17 von
Colony Reborn, der neue DLC zu Tianfall 2, wird heute für alle verfügbaren Plattformen veröffentlicht. Damit erhalten Spieler erneut weitere kostenlose Inhalte für den Shooter von Respawn Entertainment. Die passenden Patch Notes könnt ihr euch unten ansehen.
Zur Feier wird Titanfall 2 ab heute, bis zum 3. April, kostenlos spielbar sein. Der komplette Multiplayer steht zur Verfügung und das erste Level der Kampagne.
NEW CONTENT [FREE]
MAP
Colony
WEAPON
R-101
EXECUTION
Curb Check
NEW CONTENT [PURCHASABLE]
PRIME TITANS
Northstar
Legion
CAMOS
20 camos
CALLSIGNS
20 Banners
20 patches
TITAN NOSE ART
5 new designs
1 new Warpaint per Titan
BALANCE CHANGES
PILOTSBoosts
Roll the Dice - increased earn meter needed to use
Smart Pistol - Fixed bug with locking onto the base of Amped Wall and Hard Cover
WEAPONS
Thunderbolt Adjustments
Damage per hit increased
Damage pulses at a faster rate
Substantially reduced the AoE size to Titans
Reduced the missile speed
Charge Rifle
Charge Hack mod is now a Quick Shot mod instead of Instant Shot.
Mastiff
Fixed Speedloader mod not working properly
TACTICALS
Holopilot
Holo Pilot now has the name and a health bar of the owner pilot
Holo Pilot pulses randomly on the minimap
Holo Pilot will give a subtle audio cue now to the owner when it’s destroyed
Amped Wall
Amped Wall can now be destroyed
TITAN CHANGES
Reduced the amount of core meter generated by dealing damage to Titans
Removed the icon on top of a battery that would appear after a Pilot stole a battery via Rodeo
Scorch
Increased the base duration of Thermal Shield
Reduced the increased duration of Inferno Shield kit so it’s total duration stays the same
Fuel for the Fire Kit now reduces the cooldown of Fire Wall instead of increasing its duration
Fixed a bug where Fire Wall and Flame Core were still being extinguished by Electric Smoke
GAME MODES
Attrition
Enemy npcs appear on the minimap in Attrition - for Titanfall 1 veterans, all pilots have Minion Detector.
LTS
Balanced the locations of batteries that were heavily favoring one team and adjusted other battery positions relative to those being balanced.
Restricted Live Fire and LTS max draw rounds to 3
Live Fire
Adjusted Live Fire scoring priority so Kills now count higher than Flag Captures
You will now instantly steal the flag when executing an enemy flag carrier in Live Fire
Live Fire mode will now wait until all players have connected before starting the first round
NEW FEATURES / CHANGES
Featured Mode Colony 24/7 Mix of Modes
Added Random Pilot Execution option. This will choose a random execution out of the ones you have unlocked.
Advocate Gifts will now default to rewarding random cosmetic items instead of credits. This should help players who primarily play one type of loadout get more cosmetic rewards
Coliseum Improvements
Added new introduction ceremony
Added 9 new victory animations
Player now automatically wins Coliseum match if opponent disconnects
FIXES
Gameplay Fixes
Fixed bug in Angel City where embarking into your Titan in certain spots would lead to player death
Various fixes to improve overall movement
Various improvements to Pilot melee
Amped Wall fixes
Silence Pistols are now properly amped
Arc Grenades can now be thrown through the passable side of the Amped Wall.
Fixed issue with Inner Pieces so executed Pilot is facing the same way as the execution
Fixed some issues with weapon drops during executions
Fixed the sidearm dropping from the stim execution
Fixed 180 degree bug with executions.
Fixed bug where you couldn’t move after Northstar’s execution
Fixed Titans warping to the floor when disembarking in mid-air
Fixed bug in Coliseum where holding down ordnance button between rounds would cause player to spawn on same side as their enemy
Fixed a bug that could cause rodeoing pilots to not be hit by Electric Smoke.
Various Faction Leader announcement fixes when executing rodeo
Various improvements to Titan nose art issues
Adjusted disembark to better handle disembarking onto a raised platform
HUD/Menu Fixes
Added player level to callsign cards during killcam
HUD options menu now displays proper value for 2d/3d damage indicator settings
Player gen of 2.09 no longer incorrectly displays as 2.9
Fixed bug in Live Fire so flag icon now displays properly during killcam and spectator mode
Fixed custom loadout names sometimes showing wrong text
Miscellaneous
Fixed bug where you would still get an option to buy after purchasing Angel City's Most Wanted Bundle
Various stability improvements
