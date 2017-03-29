Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im April...

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im April

Drawn to Death und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 29. März 2017 um 17:40 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat April bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Ab dem 4. April stehen folgende Titel zur Verfügung.

Drawn to Death (PS4)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS4)
10 Second Ninja X (PS Vita, Cross Buy mit PS4)
Curses ‘n Chaos (PS Vita, Cross Buy mit PS4)
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom (PS3)
Alien Rage (PS3)



