Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im April
Drawn to Death und mehr
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 29. März 2017 um 17:40 von
Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat April bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Ab dem 4. April stehen folgende Titel zur Verfügung.
Drawn to Death (PS4)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS4)
10 Second Ninja X (PS Vita, Cross Buy mit PS4)
Curses ‘n Chaos (PS Vita, Cross Buy mit PS4)
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom (PS3)
Alien Rage (PS3)
