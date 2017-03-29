Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. März 2017 um 15:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom . - . 2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 20.03.2017 bis 27.03.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
78.441
|
49.913
|
28.528
|
519.504
|
519.504
|
3DS
|
39.359
|
42.279
|
-2.740
|
469.780
|
22.559.999
|
PS4
|
30.733
|
34.628
|
-3.895
|
566.069
|
4.583.395
|
VITA
|
7.574
|
8.004
|
-430
|
166.358
|
5.583.868
|
PS3
|
2.930
|
2.212
|
718
|
12.417
|
10.461.194
|
Wii U
|
411
|
368
|
43
|
12.465
|
3.323.084
|
XONE
|
115
|
135
|
-20
|
2.024
|
76.634
Software
01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
02./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
03./09. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
04./06. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
05./07. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
06./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
07./03. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight
08./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
09./10. [PS4] NieR: Automata
10./11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11./02. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash #
12./05. [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight
13./19. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
14./18. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
15./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
16./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch
17./21. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
18./17. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
19./24. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
20./28. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo