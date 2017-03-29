Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. März 2017 um 15:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom . - . 2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 20.03.2017 bis 27.03.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

78.441

49.913

28.528

519.504

519.504

3DS

39.359

42.279

-2.740

469.780

22.559.999

PS4

30.733

34.628

-3.895

566.069

4.583.395

VITA

7.574

8.004

-430

166.358

5.583.868

PS3

2.930

2.212

718

12.417

10.461.194

Wii U

411

368

43

12.465

3.323.084

XONE

115

135

-20

2.024

76.634


Software

01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 280.293 / 1.128.760 (-67%)
02./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 39.103 / 302.080 (+22%)
03./09. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 21.647 / 137.384 (+40%)
04./06. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 17.349 / 133.768 (-35%)
05./07. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 12.559 / 181.944 (-31%)
06./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 9.956 / 3.221.001 (-2%)
07./03. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥6.800) - 9.665 / 48.318 (-75%)
08./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 9.216 / 88.147 (-43%)
09./10. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 8.847 / 278.156 (-28%)
10./11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.796 / 81.188 (-31%)
11./02. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash # (Marvelous) {2017.03.16} (¥6.980) - 7.529 / 61.276 (-86%)
12./05. [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥7.600) - 7.287 / 39.302 (-77%)
13./19. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 6.952 / 57.708 (+25%)
14./18. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 6.801 / 1.002.323 (+20%)
15./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 5.295 / 308.854 (-12%)
16./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix) {2017.03.03} (¥8.800) - 4.544 / 41.419
17./21. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 4.425 / 694.376
18./17. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 4.353 / 182.957 (-24%)
19./24. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.227 / 1.130.619
20./28. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.136 / 150.355


