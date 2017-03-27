No Man's Sky: Patch 1.24 veröffentlicht
Soll weitere Bugs entfernen
Playstation 4 // Montag, 27. März 2017 um 18:59 von
Hello Games feilen weiter an No Man's Sky, das seit letztem August für PlayStation 4 und PC verfügbar ist. Zuletzt veröffentlichte man für alle Spieler das Path Finder Update, mit dem unter anderem Landfahrzeuge hinzugefügt wurden.
Heute stellte man Patch 1.24 bereit, mit dem bestehende Bugs entfernt werden sollen. Die Patch Notes dazu findet ihr hier.
Fixed an issue that caused player’s bases not to appear
Optimised light shafts, allowing us to enable them on PS4
Fixed a game freeze/lock up that could occur when in space
Improved frame rate when playing with unlocked frame rate, or vsync disabled
Fixed some issues with Steam controller prompts
Various minor performance optimisations
Fixed some rare crashes & freezes
