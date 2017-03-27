Final Fantasy XV: Update zu Chapter 13 jetzt verfügbar
Trailer inside
Consoles // Montag, 27. März 2017 um 06:51 von
Square Enix hat wie versprochen Patch 1.06 (und auch 1.07) zu Final Fantasy XV veröffentlicht. Damit wird nicht nur auf den Gladiolus DLC vorbereitet, der morgen erscheinen wird, auch Chapter 13 hat dadurch ein Update erfahren.
Die Patch Notes und den dazu passenden Trailer findet ihr hier.
Version 1.07
Various bug fixes
Version 1.06
Addition of Chapter 13, Verse 2 (alternate route featuring Gladiolus)
Enhancement of Arcana spells (Alterna, Holy, Death)
Announcement of winning snapshots from first photo contest (viewable at Takka’s Pit Stop in Hammerhead)
Temporary conclusion of Timed Quests (will resume at a later date)
Addition of two pieces from “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content to music player tracklist
Addition of compatibility with “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content
Various gameplay enhancements
Various bug fixes
Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game
Various bug fixes
Version 1.06
Addition of Chapter 13, Verse 2 (alternate route featuring Gladiolus)
Enhancement of Arcana spells (Alterna, Holy, Death)
Announcement of winning snapshots from first photo contest (viewable at Takka’s Pit Stop in Hammerhead)
Temporary conclusion of Timed Quests (will resume at a later date)
Addition of two pieces from “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content to music player tracklist
Addition of compatibility with “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content
Various gameplay enhancements
Various bug fixes
Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game