Dishonored 2: Neues Update veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Fixes
Consoles // Freitag, 24. März 2017 um 06:35 von
Die Arkane Studios haben Dishonored 2 bislang in regelmäßigen Abständen mit neuen Updates ausgestattet. Gestern war es dann wieder soweit; Title Update 3 steht für alle drei verfügbaren Plattformen zum Download bereit. Dadurch werden zahlreiche Fixes auf jeder Plattform vorgenommen. Die genauen Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
PC:
Fixed a bug where AMD 400 Series Crossfire enabled GPUs will have lower auto graphics presets than the single card GPU
Fixed a bug where the player can get control-locked in the Keybind menu if they use a mouse and gamepad.
Fixed a PC bug where the player will lose in-game sound/audio after alt-tabbing too quickly
Added option to hide the quick select dock
Fixed a bug where Quick Save / Quick Load is available in Iron Mode
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Xbox One:
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)
PS4:
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)
Fixed a bug where AMD 400 Series Crossfire enabled GPUs will have lower auto graphics presets than the single card GPU
Fixed a bug where the player can get control-locked in the Keybind menu if they use a mouse and gamepad.
Fixed a PC bug where the player will lose in-game sound/audio after alt-tabbing too quickly
Added option to hide the quick select dock
Fixed a bug where Quick Save / Quick Load is available in Iron Mode
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Xbox One:
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)
PS4:
UI optimization
Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound’s smoke.
Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
Fixed shadows missing on particles
Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
Fixed a bug in “Long Day in Dunwall” where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn’t replenish mana with Corvo
Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
Fixed reported issues with some localization text
Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won’t trigger when it is put on a bolt
Added a « Full » option for the « Mana Replenish » setting
Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)