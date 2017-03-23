Einloggen

Street Fighter V: Capcom Fighters Network Preview angekündigt

Ab Dienstag geht's auf Steam los

PC // Donnerstag, 23. März 2017 um 17:14 von miperco

Capcom arbeitet weiterhin hart daran, Street Fighter V zu verbessern. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das Capcom Fighters Network können zumindest PC (Steam) Spieler ab nächste Woche erhalten. Vom 28. März bis 3. April wird ein kostenloses Preview dafür bereitstehen. Damit sollen zahlreiche Neuerungen einhergehen.

Für den Test werden nur die Online Modi zur Verfügung stehen. Danach soll das Ganze gleichzeitig für PlayStation 4 und PC starten. Alles Wissenswerte dazu lest ihr hier.

Matchmaking Improvements

For most players, it will take less time to find an opponent in online matches. Matchmaking logic will help players avoid being frequently matched with the same opponent.

Ranked and Casual Match Loading Times

There will be a shorter transition when going into a Ranked or Casual match.

Interactive Timeline

On the new CFN home menu, a live feed of Friends’ activities will be presented on an interactive Timeline. Using the Timeline, players can immediately add a recent match to their Replay List, view a Fighter Profile, manage Friends, and adjust Timeline display settings.

Friend Management System

In addition to adding someone to Favorites, players can now blacklist players or add friends and follow them on CFN.

“Rage Quit” Penalty System

Special “rage quit” player profile icons will appear on profiles with frequent disconnections. Matchmaking logic will take into account online behavior and frequent disconnectors will be matched with similar opponents.

Training Mode – User Settings Saved

Training Mode settings will be saved and will carry over to the next time the mode is accessed.

Battle Lounge Country Flags

Country flags will appear in Battle Lounges, allowing players to locate competition in their region.

Country / League Based Rankings

Players will be able to filter leaderboards based on Country or League.

In-Game Announcer Voice

The in-game announcer will provide players and opponents with stats using data pulled from the server.

Fighter Profile Stats

More detailed stats will be tracked and presented on Fighter Profiles.


