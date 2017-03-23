Street Fighter V: Capcom Fighters Network Preview angekündigt
Ab Dienstag geht's auf Steam los
PC // Donnerstag, 23. März 2017 um 17:14 von
Capcom arbeitet weiterhin hart daran, Street Fighter V zu verbessern. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das Capcom Fighters Network können zumindest PC (Steam) Spieler ab nächste Woche erhalten. Vom 28. März bis 3. April wird ein kostenloses Preview dafür bereitstehen. Damit sollen zahlreiche Neuerungen einhergehen.
Für den Test werden nur die Online Modi zur Verfügung stehen. Danach soll das Ganze gleichzeitig für PlayStation 4 und PC starten. Alles Wissenswerte dazu lest ihr hier.
Matchmaking Improvements
For most players, it will take less time to find an opponent in online matches. Matchmaking logic will help players avoid being frequently matched with the same opponent.
Ranked and Casual Match Loading Times
There will be a shorter transition when going into a Ranked or Casual match.
Interactive Timeline
On the new CFN home menu, a live feed of Friends’ activities will be presented on an interactive Timeline. Using the Timeline, players can immediately add a recent match to their Replay List, view a Fighter Profile, manage Friends, and adjust Timeline display settings.
Friend Management System
In addition to adding someone to Favorites, players can now blacklist players or add friends and follow them on CFN.
“Rage Quit” Penalty System
Special “rage quit” player profile icons will appear on profiles with frequent disconnections. Matchmaking logic will take into account online behavior and frequent disconnectors will be matched with similar opponents.
Training Mode – User Settings Saved
Training Mode settings will be saved and will carry over to the next time the mode is accessed.
Battle Lounge Country Flags
Country flags will appear in Battle Lounges, allowing players to locate competition in their region.
Country / League Based Rankings
Players will be able to filter leaderboards based on Country or League.
In-Game Announcer Voice
The in-game announcer will provide players and opponents with stats using data pulled from the server.
Fighter Profile Stats
More detailed stats will be tracked and presented on Fighter Profiles.
For most players, it will take less time to find an opponent in online matches. Matchmaking logic will help players avoid being frequently matched with the same opponent.
Ranked and Casual Match Loading Times
There will be a shorter transition when going into a Ranked or Casual match.
Interactive Timeline
On the new CFN home menu, a live feed of Friends’ activities will be presented on an interactive Timeline. Using the Timeline, players can immediately add a recent match to their Replay List, view a Fighter Profile, manage Friends, and adjust Timeline display settings.
Friend Management System
In addition to adding someone to Favorites, players can now blacklist players or add friends and follow them on CFN.
“Rage Quit” Penalty System
Special “rage quit” player profile icons will appear on profiles with frequent disconnections. Matchmaking logic will take into account online behavior and frequent disconnectors will be matched with similar opponents.
Training Mode – User Settings Saved
Training Mode settings will be saved and will carry over to the next time the mode is accessed.
Battle Lounge Country Flags
Country flags will appear in Battle Lounges, allowing players to locate competition in their region.
Country / League Based Rankings
Players will be able to filter leaderboards based on Country or League.
In-Game Announcer Voice
The in-game announcer will provide players and opponents with stats using data pulled from the server.
Fighter Profile Stats
More detailed stats will be tracked and presented on Fighter Profiles.