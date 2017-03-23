Mass Effect Andromeda - Patch 1.04 veröffentlicht
Gesichtsanimationen könnten bald ausgebessert werden
Consoles // Donnerstag, 23. März 2017 um 12:45 von
Ab heute ist Mass Effect Andromeda auch offiziell bei uns für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erhältlich. Spieler in Nordamerika können sich in das Action-Rollenspiel von BioWare und Electronic Arts bereits seit zwei Tagen stürzen.
Die Entwickler haben sich schon einigen Problemen angenommen und Patch 1.04 für alle Plattformen zur Verfügung gestellt. Damit sollen zahlreiche SIngleplayer und Multiplayer Probleme behoben werden. Unter anderem kam es in der Kampagne bislang vor, dass man auf einem bestimmten Planenten nicht landen konnte.
BioWare teilte auch mit, dass bald ein Patch folgen könnte, mit dem die Gesichtsanimationen verbessert werden. Auch für die Early Access Fassung über EA/Origin Access gibt es ein Update. Die Patch Notes dazu seht ihr hier. Den deutschen Launch Trailer könnt ihr euch ebenfalls hier ansehen.
Fixed an issue whereby players were unable to land on Ark Natanus
Fixed an issue whereby the game loaded to a black screen or ran as a background process when Corsair Utility Engine or similar programs were running
Multiplayer
Fixed an issue causing players to stop hearing their character’s audio and start hearing another player's instead
Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when using the Human Male Soldier and F key
Early Access Patch
General
Overall performance improvements
Fixed an issue with the title only accepting input from the last controller synced when two controllers are assigned to the same profile
Fixed various collision issues
Fixed a few rare audio issues
Singleplayer
Improvements to many cinematics, conversations, and other character interactions
Improved quest rewards
Fixed an issue whereby a door could become jammed in mission 5
Fixed issues with objective markers not appearing correctly
Minor performance improvements after some Tempest transitions
Fixed an issue whereby the combat music was not functioning as designed
Fixed some minor quest-related issues
Fixed a small cinematic issue during the Drack loyalty quest
Minor balancing change to the "Remove the Heart" quest
Improvements to quest tracking and waypoints
Multiplayer
Improvements to Strike Teams UI screens
Additional multiplayer tutorials implemented
Balance changes to guns, reward packs, and objectives scoring
Improved appearance of character portraits
Added new artwork for MP characters, armor, and challenges in menus and codex entries